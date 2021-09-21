SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2022 IT World Awards® honoring achievements and recognitions in the information technology and cyber security industries worldwide.
There are many categories for which your organization and the people behind its success can be nominated. Categories are classified under the following groups:
- Company-Organization Awards categories
- Corporate Communications and Public Relations Awards categories
- Creative, Social and Traditional Media Awards categories
- Customer Service & Support Awards categories
- Best Deployments and Customer Success of the Year Awards categories
- Executive & Professional Awards categories
- Chief Technology Officers Awards categories
- Human Resources Awards categories
- Information Technology Users Awards categories
- Marketing Information Technology Awards categories
- New Product & Service Awards categories
- Product Development and Engineering Awards categories
- Sales and Business Development Awards categories
- COVID-19 Business Response Awards categories
Learn more about the 2022 IT World Awards and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/it-world-awards/
A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide spectrum of industries will determine the winners. Winners will be presented and honored in a virtual ceremony attended by the finalists, winners, judges, and industry peers from all over the world. Industry experts and end-users of information technology products and services can participate in the judging process.
Apply here to participate as a judge and an industry expert to help decide the 2022 winners: https://globeeawards.com/it-world-awards/judges/
Winners of previous years are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/it-world-awards/winners/
Stay posted and read success stories of organizations by subscribing to the Globee Newsletter: https://globeeawards.com/subscribe/
IT World Awards will also recognize Chief Technology Officers from all over the world for their achievements in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, IT Cloud/SaaS, IT Hardware, IT Hybrid, IT Services, IT Software, Security Cloud/SaaS, Security Hardware, Security Hybrid, Security Services, Security Software, and Telecommunications.
A special category group for startups of the year will include the achievements of new startups formed since 2018 in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, IT Cloud/SaaS, IT Hardware, IT Hybrid, IT Services, IT Software, Security Cloud/SaaS, Security Hardware, Security Hybrid, Security Services, Security Software, and Telecommunications.
Some of the previous year's winners include Palo Alto Networks, Untangle, Jackyl Consulting Partnership, Qlue Smart City, Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (Ontario), Viettel Business Solution, ManagedMethods, Chargebacks911, VIRNECT, UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), Sauce Labs, Vendasta, Azalea Health Innovations (Azalea), ThousandEyes, HiveIO, Keysight Technologies, Docupace Technologies, McAfee, ChaosSearch, Ataccama, Pricefx, SAAM Inc., CrimsonLogic Pte Ltd, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Heap, Atmosera, Telos Corporation, TrustArc, a1qa, Luminance, Algoblu, IBM, GRAX, Knecto LLC, AT&T Cybersecurity, Xevant, AppNeta, Ramco Systems, Orange, Viettel Business Solutions Corporation, Google Maps, Webscale, Nakanishi Metal Works Co., Ltd., Inspired eLearning, Kevel, Nextivity Inc., Zyter, SberCloud, Metallic, PRO Unlimited, iboss, Jumio, BairesDev, Rockwell Automation, WhiteHat Security, an independent, wholly owned subsidiary of NTT Ltd., Onit, Adaptiva, Expedia Group, Viettel Construction Joint Stock Corporation, Tr3Dent, vXchnge, VNPT VinaPhone, Techbuyer, Zix, Viettel-CHT Company Limited (Viettel IDC), Thycotic, AgreeYa Solutions, anecdotes AI, ISACA, Bitglass, Ivy.ai, Avanan, CloudLinux Inc., Enso Security, Userful Corporation, FPT Software, ZenBusiness, Tracxn Technologies Pvt Ltd, Algoworks Solutions, Inc., Infosec, Hayes MDaudit, Moveworks, Inc., AOTech Security Solutions, AppOmni, BigID, NuData Security, a Mastercard company, Viettel High Tech, The Body Shop and KPS UK, NextBillion AI, Forward Networks, Contentstack, AppViewX Inc., Automation Anywhere, Gigamon, Birdeye, Ascendum Solutions, WatchGuard Technologies, IPification, LiquidPlanner, PORTL Inc., AU10TIX, SolarWinds, Atlassian IT Organization, Trilliant, Commvault, Scality, PORTL Inc, Pure Storage, ACTO, CMC Technology and Solution Company Limited, Accedian, CoSoSys, Nspire Automation LLC, Ping Identity, Wolters Kluwer, RedSeal, Concentric.ai, and BigPanda.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
Follow Globee Awards on twitter https://twitter.com/globeeawards
All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Media Contact
San Madan, Globee Awards, (408) 689-2203, help@globeeawards.com
SOURCE Globee Awards