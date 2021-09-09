SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2021 Communications Excellence Awards.
Chief Communications Officers play an important role which involves planning and implementing corporate communications, marketing, and public relations strategies for their organization. This is a leadership role that includes managing the communications, marketing, and public relations teams to develop campaigns, prepare press announcements, coordinate interviews and advertisements with traditional media, keep active on social media, and strategically disseminate information about the organization to build brand recognition.
Communications Excellence Categories are classified under the following groups:
- Individual Categories Group
- Chief Communications Officer Categories Group
- Team Categories Group
- Achievement Categories Group
- Distinction Categories Group
- Brand Films and Short Videos Categories Group
- Organization and Agency Awards Categories Group
- Startup Awards Categories Group
- New Product, Service, Upgrade, and Innovation Awards Categories Group
- COVID-19 Business Response Awards Categories Group
Learn more about the 2021 Communications Excellence Awards and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/communications-awards/
Stay posted and read success stories of organizations by subscribing to the Globee Newsletter: https://globeeawards.com/subscribe/
A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide spectrum of industries will determine the winners. Winners will be presented and honored in a virtual ceremony attended by the finalists, winners, judges, and industry peers from all over the world. Industry experts and end-users or consumers of products and services can participate in the judging process.
More details to register as an industry expert and help as a judge are available at https://globeeawards.com/communications-awards/judges/
All organization's in-house professionals and teams, and all agencies such as advertising agencies, branding agencies, design agencies, direct marketing agencies, full-service agencies, Internet and digital agencies, marketing agencies, media planning & buying agencies, promotional agencies, public relations agencies, social media agencies, new agencies can participate from all over the world.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Media Contact
San Madan, Globee Awards, (408) 689-2203, help@globeeawards.com
SOURCE Globee Awards