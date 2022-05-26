2022 Information Technology and Cyber Security Industry Winners Announced
SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists today announced the Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in the 17th Annual 2022 IT World Awards® honoring achievements and recognitions in the information technology and cyber security industries worldwide.
More than 170 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The IT World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.
"The information technology industry has always been and will continue to be robust and innovative," said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. "Though the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize, there is optimistic demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere."
2022 Grand Globee winners in IT World Awards include (alphabetically) AttackIQ, BairesDev, ManageEngine, Tek Leaders Inc, ThreatModeler Software, Inc., Viettel Business Solutions Corporation, Viettel Cyber Security – Viettel Group, Viettel Post Joint Stock Corporation, VNPT VinaPhone, and WatchGuard Technologies.
See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/information-technology/winners/
Winners of one or more 2022 Gold Globee include Arcserve LLC, Consolidated Communications, Aporia, ZARIOT, Keysight Technologies, Wipro Technologies, Blueprint Software Systems, DoControl, ManageEngine, Coolpo, CoSoSys, Chargebacks911, Atlassian, Inc., KLleon, Codvo, Delinea, Cloudentity, EdgeVerve Systems Limited – An Infosys Company, United Airlines, TM Forum, Salt Security, LiveAction, Pricefx, Connectpoint, Inc, Copado, Validity, swIDch, Share Creators Software Inc., Viettel Cyber Security – Viettel Group, JumpCloud, Mode Analytics, ZigiWave, Gluware Inc., Wipro Limited, Wolters Kluwer, Viettel Business Solutions Corporation, Veriff, Simfoni, Risk Based Security, Cisco ThousandEyes, Aviatrix, Intel Corporation, CT Group Solutions, Censys, Adapy, inc, Ekata, a Mastercard company, Data Sentinel, BIO-key International, Royal Cyber, Driivz, Bloomberg Tax and Accounting, NATCOM S.A., iTalent Digital, Uniparticle, Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, Devsu, Qualys, FPT Software, 2Checkout (now Verifone), WatchGuard Technologies, CTERA, Fusion Connect, Tek Leaders Inc, Wind River, MedShift, Viettel Post Joint Stock Corporation, AttackIQ, Couchbase, Inc., Alkira, Altudo, expert.ai, VNPT VinaPhone, Resolve Systems, Salt Lake Community College, Axis Communications, Inc., Stone Security, Milestone Systems, Telecom International Myanmar Co., Ltd (Mytel), Torii, Verizon Connect, Encora, Infoblox, HOLON Informatika, WalkMe, Whatfix, Alert Logic, Syntellis Performance Solutions, Axis Security, rooom AG, ConnectPOS, Viettel Peru SAC (Bitel), Boomi, Telecom International Myanmar Co., Ltd, Kaseya, Orange, PacketFabric, Viettel Telecom, Gitlab, iboss, CoreStack, Viettel Cambodia Pte. Ltd (Metfone), ArmorCode, IT Support LA, Contentstack, Red Sift, Tr3Dent, Viettell Group – Viettel Telecom, Roads and Transportation Authority – Dubai, Qgiv, Star Telecom Co. Ltd (Unitel), BairesDev, Tavant, MojoHire, Full Sail University, ThreatModeler Software, Inc., and iTalend Digital.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
Media Contact
San Madan, Globee Awards, 408-689-2203, help@globeeawards.com
SOURCE Globee Awards