Winners to be celebrated at a virtual awards ceremony on July 27
SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, announced today the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in the 7th Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards.
More than 70 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.
The American Best in Business Awards is open to all organizations with at least one or more offices in the United States of America. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. – large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit and non-profit – are eligible to submit nominations to the American Best in Business Awards in a wide range of categories honoring achievement in every aspect of business and work life.
"American businesses need recognitions more than ever as they focus on achieving sustainable and innovative growth while continuing to experiment with changing workplace and adopting newer processes and technologies," said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. "This year's Globee winning nominations are truly remarkable as each organization continues to understand every aspect of the local and global economy and discover innovative ways to make the next move."
Winners of one or more 2022 Gold Globee include Tyson Group, USAFacts, Zonar, ModMed, Betts, Apty, HiringThing, Inc., Merchants Fleet, Teltech, Centene Corporation, Codvo, Trepp, Onit, Makers Nutrition, Volt, Nu Skin, Hilton Supply Management, Kyani, Inc., Red Sift, JobsOhio, Segway Inc, Compass Properties, TCC, PlushCare, Smithfield Foods, SpendMend, Anonybit, BUNDLAR, Jasco Products, iboss, Wolters Kluwer, TravelCenters of America, Eltropy, TCP Software, Iapetus Holdings LLC, Moxie Weighted Blankets, ServiceSource International, Inc., Rho, Chetu Inc., Axdraft, MyPostcard.com, Dollar General Corporation, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., Acquco, Visionet Systems, Avail Car Sharing, Bitcoin IRA, Rev, IBM, CyraCom, Acumatica, Next Level Business Services, Inc, EdgeVerve Systems Limited – An Infosys Company, Trifacta, 1903 Public Relations, Chargebacks911, AviaGames, CLEARED4. Marketron, Pink Energy, PeopleAdmin, Centerline Drivers, TenantBase, Verizon Connect, Planful, and ADP.
See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/american-business-awards/winners/
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
