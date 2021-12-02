CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Glory Apparel, a knitwear company, selected Centric Software®'s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution, Centric SMB for emerging enterprises. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, personal care, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Established in 1980 and headquartered in New York City, Glory Apparel produces knitwear and distributes it via a network of omni channel retailers. The company has offices around the globe including New York, Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong, with factories in mainland China. They produce both private label and branded products, with an output of five million garments annually.
Claire Deng, Accountant/Financial Analyst and subject matter expert on PLM at Glory Apparel, describes how the company used email, spreadsheets, pdfs and other documents for product development. "We spend too much time on internal communication and we want to make our work more efficient. So we wanted a system where we can organize all our documents and communicate with the whole team in a very effective way."
Glory Apparel considered several PLM systems but in the end, after a compelling demo, chose Centric SMB due to its user-friendliness and functionality. Says Deng, "Centric meets all of our needs. We trust that Centric can help us to improve our efficiency, collaboration across all our locations and communication."
Centric PLM touches many functional areas in the business: productions operations, product development and accounting. It provides transparency to those who need it. They are looking to gain visibility to their tech packs. Regarding the accounting area, Deng says, "I can get the whole picture of the entire process. That helps me with our accounts payable and accounts receivable process. I can track shipments so I know when to start processing payments."
Chris Groves, president and CEO of Centric Software, says, "Glory Apparel's longevity in the business is a testament to their business savvy. We are excited to be partnering with this global company in setting the foundation for digital transformation. Centric PLM enables them to achieve their goals of keeping their prices competitive and delivering high quality product on time."
