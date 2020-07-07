HIGHT POINT, N.C., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Fraud Solutions (AFS), a leader in deposit fraud detection software, today announced a new partnership that will integrate AFS' TrueChecks® – the industry's leading check fraud database and comprehensive check fraud prevention solution – with Glory's TellerInfinityTM Teller Assisted Service Solution. The integration will protect financial institutions from the latest check deposit fraud tactics and help them mitigate fraud-related losses.
TellerInfinity enables banking customers to do more for themselves, optimizing teller resources and making smaller branches a reality. Combining improved customer experience with lower operating costs and increased resources dedicated to new product sales, TellerInfinity can transform the profitability of a branch network. Learn more about Glory's Assisted Service Solution, TellerInfinity here.
"By integrating with TrueChecks, we're making branch operations significantly more efficient," said Brian Porter, Vice President, Professional Services & Product Management at Glory. "Not only will TellerInfinity support branch transformation, allowing financial institutions to reduce the cost-per-transaction and alleviate back office cash requirements, but by integrating with TrueChecks we will be able to further enhance protection against potential fraud losses as well."
"As branch operations continue to evolve to meet the needs of both customer and financial institution, technological innovations like Glory's TellerInfinity are imperative to continued progress," said Josh Sheehan, Vice President of Sales at AFS. "Fraud mitigation is equally important. The TrueChecks-TellerInfinity integration makes fraud prevention easy and seamless. It delivers simple, actionable feedback on deposits to make accurate funds-availability decisions in real-time."
TrueChecks features the industry's largest cooperative check fraud prevention database and is comprised of account level information from thousands of financial institutions with over 10 years of historical data from customers, processors, and third-party sources. TrueChecks delivers real-time responses on counterfeit, NSF, Closed Account, Duplicate, and other fraudulent items.
About Advanced Fraud Solutions
Advanced Fraud Solutions was founded in 2007 with the simple mission to help financial institutions prevent fraud in real-time by utilizing our comprehensive private cloud-based software solutions at the frontline and in the back office. Every day, our innovative fraud prevention tools help banks and credit unions of all sizes eliminate losses and safeguard their financial assets, providing the level of protection that today's customers demand. At Advanced Fraud Solutions, we know the best way to fight fraud is to prevent it. Learn more at Advanced Fraud Solutions.
About GLORY
As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, cash center and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.
Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals — enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.
Employing over 10,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities across the world, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning over one hundred years.
For further information please visit www.glory-global.com or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/glory_global.