DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gluent today announced the immediate availability of Gluent Data Platform 4.3. With this release, Gluent continues to extend its hybrid-cloud capabilities for Gluent Data Platform. The major feature of this release is support for a new cloud native backend in the form of Azure Synapse Analytics. Azure Synapse Analytics is a limitless analytics service that brings together data integration, enterprise data warehousing and big data analytics. Gluent's COO, Martin Paynter, said, "At Gluent we are passionate about helping our customers realize their vision of moving enterprise workloads to the cloud. With the addition of Azure Synapse Analytics as a supported Gluent Data Platform integration, our customers now have more choices than ever before."
Quickly Adopting Azure Synapse Analytics
Release 4.3 has a major emphasis on support for Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics. Customers can migrate Oracle databases to Synapse easily without having to write ETL flows or rewrite existing applications. The process is simplified further by the fact that as a cloud-native data warehouse solution, Azure Synapse Analytics is simple to adopt with little provisioning overhead and minimal time to adoption. This allows Gluent customers to realize a positive ROI in a matter of weeks instead of months or years. This new partnership will provide synergies that will reduce or altogether eliminate pain points that are typically associated with traditional cloud migrations. More information can be found at: https://gluent.com/gluent-data-platform-release-4-3/
Gluent Advisor Enhancements
Several of Gluent's core features and software components have been improved with the 4.3 release, including Gluent Advisor. In this release, Gluent Advisor provides an accurate assessment of the workload of the customer database, which allows us to predict the effectiveness and costing associated with running this workload in the cloud. Gluent Advisor also provides a more accurate representation of the capabilities of each of the backend platforms that Gluent supports, ensuring that every table that has the potential to be offloaded is considered.
About Gluent Data Platform
Gluent Data Platform is the fastest, least-risky way to get your data and processing to the cloud. Period.
We intentionally designed Gluent Data Platform to ensure customers can quickly migrate to the cloud (or between clouds) with no risk. Our unique approach to cloud migrations involves virtualizing the data model so that we can maximize the benefits of each component in the technology stack. All of this is done with no ETL or data pipeline creation required. No code needs to be changed, and the best part is...all of this can be accomplished in days or weeks instead of months or years.
Ready to quickly move from Oracle to the cloud without the risk or rewrites? Run our free cloud migration assessment tool to jumpstart the process or set up a strategy call with one of our reps.
