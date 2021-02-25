DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gluent, the leader in Transparent Data Virtualization, today announced the immediate availability of Gluent Data Platform 4.1. The major feature of this new release is General Availability for Snowflake Data Cloud. Gluent's CEO, Kerry Osborne, said, "Many enterprises are pursuing a multi-cloud strategy and Snowflake provides a simplified path to this goal. Through this release, we are excited to partner with Snowflake in simplifying cloud migration and supporting customers' achievement of a single data experience across multiple clouds."
A Simplified Cloud Migration
Gluent Data Platform 4.1 allows enterprise customers to migrate Oracle databases to Snowflake's Data Cloud without any changes to existing code. Gluent's automatic offload capabilities eliminate the need to write and maintain ETL pipelines. And once the data is migrated, users can continue querying the offloaded data, without needing to rewrite any existing applications. This allows customers to realize a positive ROI in a matter of weeks instead of months or years. Through support for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud with Snowflake, customers can future proof their cloud strategy without being locked into a single cloud provider, increasing data accessibility to make quicker, better business decisions. More information can be found here: https://gluent.com/path-to-snowflake
Snowflake Data Cloud
"We are excited to work with Gluent to provide a rapid and nearly frictionless migration path from Oracle to Snowflake." said Tarik Dwiek, Director of Technology Alliances at Snowflake.
About Gluent Data Platform
Gluent Data Platform is the quickest and safest method for migrating Oracle databases to modern data platforms, without needing to re-write any code or ETL. Through our transparent data virtualization, Gluent allows companies the opportunity to significantly reduce the investment in their RDBMS, while expanding the capabilities of existing applications with the power, scalability, and elasticity of private and public clouds. If you are interested in learning more about how Gluent can help virtualize your enterprise data, contact us at info@gluent.com.
