The sixth annual awards honor the products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are driving change, and tackling issues from climate change to inequality.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, and GLYNT.AI was selected as an honorable mention in two categories, AI & Data, and World Changing Ideas. The awards honor clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.
GLYNT's World Changing Idea is the vision of enabling every home, business and community to gain value from their greenhouse gas emissions data. Additionally, GLYNT was honored for its advanced AI, along with other that harness the power of data, machine learning, or artificial intelligence to understand the world, empower change and simply make it better.
"We are thrilled with these two honors from Fast Company," said Martha Amram, CEO. "In the past year scientists have issued stark warnings about the level of greenhouse gas emissions, and the SEC has issued proposed climate disclosure regulations. Using advanced machine learning, GLYNT not only enables everyone to meet the planetary and business challenges, we are leading the way in producing finance quality emissions data that is fast, accurate, verifiable and saves money too. This is truly a moment of a win-win, all enabled by better data."
Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards are an annual recognition of the innovative
ways companies and individuals are tackling the world's most prominent Challenges. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected 34 winners and hundreds of other finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. Fast Company's Summer 2022 issue will showcase some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges.
"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."
About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
About GLYNT.AI:
GLYNT enables businesses, homes and communities to gain value from their emissions data. Using advanced machine learning, GLYNT produces finance-quality energy, water and Scope 1 and 2 emission data that enables finance, sustainability and energy teams to reduce risk, comply with regulations and identify emissions reductions opportunities. GLYNT customers around the globe benefit from operational savings and expanded access to capital. Learn more at https://glynt.ai/ #betterdatafortheplanet
