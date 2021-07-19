TUSTIN, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supplier Clearinghouse has certified that GMR Transcription is at least 51 percent owned, operated, and managed by women and a minority group. Supplier Clearinghouse grants certification to give underrepresented businesses a wider range of opportunities.
"Our team is excited to receive this certification," said Beth Worthy, President of GMR Transcription. "We are proud to be 100% women-operated and managed company. This certification opens up new doors to business and organizations with preferences to women and minority-owned vendors."
GMR Transcription was originally founded in 2004 by Ajay Prasad. His goal was to provide high-quality transcription services by using human-based typists. Worthy joined the GMR Transcription team soon after and helped grow the company to a million-dollar revenue business.
Worthy was promoted to President in 2019 and has exclusively worked with a team of women to run GMR Transcription. They have now served over 11,000 clients across the US and worked with various organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, research universities, and law firms.
About GMR Transcription
GMR Transcription is one of the prominent California-based transcription and translation service companies. The organization relies on its skilled, dependable, and experienced team of US-based human transcriptionists. The GMR Transcription team ensures to process and deliver accurate and high-priority transcription and translation projects for individuals, private organizations, public corporations, government agencies, and academic institutions. With quick turnaround times, over 6 million minutes of transcribed audio, and more than 11,000 satisfied and happy clients, GMR Transcription is your trustworthy organization for transcription and translation services.
For more information, please visit https://www.gmrtranscription.com/.
Media Contact
Beth Worthy, GMR Transcription Services, Inc, +1 (714) 731-9000, pauline@gmrtranscription.com
Ajay Prasad, GMR Transcription Services, Inc, 714-202-9653, emarketing@gmrwebteam.com
SOURCE GMR Transcription Services, Inc