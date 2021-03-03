TUSTIN, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GMR Transcription has launched a new and improved dashboard for their clients. This new dashboard has an easy-to-use interface, simplifying the way clients upload their audio, video, and text files.

With this new dashboard, clients can seamlessly access several features of GMR Transcription's user interface. These include viewing and editing their profiles, downloading their order and payment histories, simplified order submission and payment, and much more. This new dashboard facilitates the process of uploading audio, video, and text files for the clients. It also enables clients to apply the same order details to multiple files.

GMR Transcription's new and easy-to-use interface offers several benefits to its clients. These include easily pasting web links, quickly viewing the current file statuses and delivery dates, and more. It also enables the clients to edit their order details effortlessly and apply the same to multiple documents. Clients are able to view and download their payment, order history, and receipts with ease.

Beth Worthy, President at GMR Transcription Services, said, "This is a part of our team's continuous efforts to improve our client experience. This dashboard will make it easier than ever for clients to upload their files, submit web links, download their transcripts, and make payments." She further added, "Our team has always been committed to providing our clients with reliable, accurate, and timely transcription and translation services, and this new move is to strengthen the same."

Learn more about us at https://www.gmrtranscription.com/

Media Contact

Beth Worthy, GMR Transcription Services, Inc, +1 (714) 731-9000, pauline@gmrtranscription.com

Ajay Prasad, GMR Transcription Services, Inc, 714-202-9653, emarketing@gmrwebteam.com

Twitter, Facebook

 

SOURCE GMR Transcription Services, Inc

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.