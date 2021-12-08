NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gnani.ai, a global frontrunner in Voice-AI-led omnichannel customer service automation space, today announced a strategic partnership with transcosmos, Inc. (TYO: 9715), a US-based regional and global leader in BPO and the contact center industry. Transcosmos Inc and Gnani.ai -- leaders in their respective industries -- will help leverage each other's technology and business strengths to provide optimal services for customers. The partnership agreement will also enable customer-centric businesses in North America to rapidly adopt digital and automation technologies and offer a flawless customer experience for nurturing customer journeys through contact center operations.
Whilst Gnani.ai is expected to benefit enormously from transcosmos Inc.'s vast network and clientele, Gnani.ai's Conversational AI automation suite will be a powerful addition to the contact center offerings of transcosmos Inc.
"Customer-focused businesses are today turning towards conversational AI-based solutions to transform customer service eco-system to give them a competitive edge. Given the scope for multi-lingual contact centers of all shapes and sizes to automate customer interactions across various touchpoints, we're confident about Gnani.ai's repertoire and domain expertise to add tremendous value to our offerings," said Shin Nagakura, Chairman of transcosmos Inc. and CEO of transcosmos America, Inc.
Commenting on the announcement, Ganesh Gopalan, Co-founder, and CEO, Gnani.ai said: "The era of automation-led new age CX is here to stay for long. I'm sure our propriety speech engines and NLP technologies have the potential to disrupt the $300bn contact center software market by adding value to transcosmos Inc.'s BPO solution suite. We sincerely thank the entire leadership team for this opportunity to jointly build cutting-edge digitization and automation products for the clientele."
Against the backdrop of a fragmented customer experience and a manifold increase in demand for automation technologies, solutions such as Voice Assistants and Voice Biometrics have become the true liberators in this sector. Voice-AI-based automation offers multiple benefits which include better resource management, revenue enhancement, and much more at less than 1/3 of traditional budgets.
About transcosmos
Established in 1966 in Tokyo Japan, transcosmos Inc. employs over 60,000 staff across 35 countries, 172 offices and supports over 3,000 clients including Fortune 500. Transcosmos is ranked # 3 for Best Contact Center Support Professional – IT worldwide and ranked #13 in the world among BPOs. With global demand, transcosmos America, Inc was founded in 2002 Inc. and is a leading provider of IT call center solutions for the Public and Private Sector with an industry-leading selection of products, a complete suite of IT call center services and a wide range of contracts. Our direct vendor relationships and sales revenues totaling $3.0 billion by the end of 2021 gives us the versatility to tailor our services to our customers' individual needs. Together, they make us a partner who can span the entire range of helping clients manage and transform their organization.
About Gnani.ai
Gnani.ai, a SAMSUNG ventures funded company, is a leader in the voice-led conversational AI automation space.
Gnani.ai offers no-code multi-modal and multi-channel bot platforms for voice and text automation across channels. Gnani.ai's product platforms include assist365™ (multi-channel conversational AI automation), aura365™ (Omnichannel Analytics), and armour365™ (Voice Biometrics).
With partners like Avaya, Nvidia, and Intel, Gnani.ai is leading the Conversational AI revolution.
