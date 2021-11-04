WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Go-Live Faster is introducing ZenCX, a suite of next generation, technology based commercial banking conversion solutions that enables banks and credit unions to optimize their clients' transformation experience by maximizing client satisfaction, retention, and future propensity to buy financial services. By leveraging proprietary client engagement technologies, ZenCX increases the efficiency and cost effectiveness of online banking re-platforms, upgrades and technology consolidation post mergers and acquisitions. The introduction will take place at the Association of Financial Professionals' 2021 Annual Conference, which kicks off November 7 in Washington, D.C.
Intense competition and aggressive merger and acquisition activity has given banks an urgency to move their outdated information technology (IT) systems to more nimble advanced computing platforms that deliver intuitive experiences. As financial institutions rush to digitally transform their operations, many have given up control over their technology platforms and key operational systems to their outsourced technology providers. Through ZenCX, banks' line of business and information technology (IT) executives collaborate with Go-Live Faster in ensuring corporate, treasury/cash management and small business clients a superior transition experience from legacy to modern platforms.
"Banks have found that refocusing their traditional technology systems to compete in the digital age is an extremely difficult and complex task," said Hari Raghunathan, vice president of North American Operations, Go-Live Faster. "ZenCX offers banks a way to accelerate their digital transformation while maintaining control of their technical infrastructure – selecting and deploying systems that satisfy business needs, minimize operational risk and are adopted by users."
Digital transformations, which are anchored by multiple large technology implementations, fail 70% of the time (McKinsey, 2019). On average, these large implementations come in 45% over cost, take 7% longer than expected and achieve a value 56% lower than expected. One of the most effective ways to avoid cost overruns, launch delays and low value is to replace one-off system rollouts with a nimble technology innovation process aligned to changing business requirements.
"ZenCX overcomes these dismal technical realities to allow banks to innovate with intent, a process which leverages Go-Live Faster's deep financial services expertise and technical experience to balance all aspects of technology acquisition and deployment – from Ideation to Adoption while ensuring high customer satisfaction ratings associated with high-risk change," said Kevin Connelly, banking's leading digital transformation pioneer and a strategic advisor to Go-Live Faster. "We don't develop commercial banking platforms; we ensure better and faster deployment."
Go-Live Faster works with banks and credit unions to select and deploy complex commercial banking technology solutions on time and on budget. Go-Live Faster is a Domain-focused and Innovation-driven firm that helps enterprises get to market faster and safer with their desired customer experience.
Go-Live Faster's solutions span across Banking Technology Selection to Implementation including Business Analysis, Quality Assurance Testing, Data Migration Validation, Automation, Training, Branded User Guides, Documentation and Videos. As a result, banks and credit unions can digitally transform their operations with confidence – adding new technologies and systems that meet requirements, work well with existing technical infrastructures, and are adopted by users.
