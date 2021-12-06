MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoAnywhere by HelpSystems announced today it has successfully completed the SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) audit assessment for its managed file transfer (MFT) solution. Completing this audit assessment demonstrates HelpSystems' commitment to ensuring customers have the highest level of cybersecurity possible as they transfer files. SOC 2 assessment completion also gives customers additional confidence in GoAnywhere for secure file transfer activity.
As a key part of HelpSystems' security and automation portfolio, GoAnywhere MFT is an industry leader in the secure movement, automation, and integration of data both in and out of the cloud.
"We are committed to the highest level of security of file transfer solutions," said Chris Reffkin, CISO, HelpSystems. "Our successful attestation of the rigorous SOC 2 audit only cements this promise."
SOC 2 engagement is an attestation standard defined by the AICPA (American Institute of Certified Public Accountants).
