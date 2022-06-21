Platform Expands on Non-English Language Content Available in GOBI with French Language E-books
IPSWICH, Mass., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GOBI® Library Solutions from EBSCO (GOBI Library Solutions) now supports e-books on the Cairn.info platform, making more than 13,000 DRM-free title-by-title social sciences and humanities French e-books available through GOBI. All titles on the Cairn.info platform offer DRM-free, unlimited simultaneous user access and are available worldwide.
Cairn.info, established in 2005 by a group of academic publishing houses (PUF-Belin, De Boeck, Gallimard, La Découverte and Erès), offers a broad range of social sciences and humanities publications from francophone publishers. Cairn.info's services cover both the production and distribution of digital publications, as well as promotion to the audiences for which they are intended, in the French-speaking world and beyond.
This partnership increases choice for libraries by expanding the non-English language content available in GOBI. The addition of Cairn.info as an e-book supplier solidifies GOBI's commitment to providing the broadest choice of e-book platforms in one place.
EBSCO Information Services Director of Content Strategies, Jon Elwell, says that this partnership will enhance GOBI's non-English collection of e-books available to libraries worldwide. "Collaborating with suppliers like Cairn.info allows us to meet the content needs of institutions globally while providing libraries with even more choice when selecting suppliers and e-book platforms within GOBI."
Cairn.info Director of Institutional Relations, Jérémie Roche says that making Cairn.info's collection of francophone e-books available through GOBI allows for institutions worldwide to conveniently acquire and offer French language content. "This partnership allows us to provide French-speaking students and researchers with thousands of DRM-free title-by-title e-books available through GOBI."
About Cairn.info
Founded in 2005 by a group of Belgian and French academic publishers, Cairn.info offers the most comprehensive online collection of francophone publications in social sciences and humanities. In 2022, more than 550 journals and 15,000 eBooks from major French, Belgian and Swiss publishers can be accessed by students, scholars and librarians worldwide on http://www.cairn.info. To increase the global visibility of French-language academic contents, Cairn.info launched two bilingual platforms: Cairn International Edition in 2015 and Cairn Mundo Plural in 2021. These platforms feature translations of academic journals and e-books, originally published in French and translated into English and Spanish, respectively.
About GOBI Library Solutions from EBSCO
GOBI® Library Solutions from EBSCO, formerly YBP Library Services, offers more than 17 million print and e-books to academic, research and special libraries worldwide. From streamlining workflows to partnering with library staff, GOBI Library Solutions is committed to providing the best solution for libraries' acquisition, collection development and technical service needs. For more than 40 years, the mission has remained same—to partner with libraries in providing access to the broadest selection of scholarly content available. For more information, visit the GOBI Library Solutions website at: gobi.ebsco.com.
About EBSCO Information Services
EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the preeminent provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.
