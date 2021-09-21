GobizKOREA, Holding 2021 GobizWEEK Promotion For Global Buyers

 By GobizKOREA

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online B2B Market Place, GobizKOREA will hold 2021 GobizWEEK Promotion 17th Sep to 30th Sep for 2 weeks.

This time, GobizWEEK's prepared in order to publicize the superior goods of Korean small and medium-sized businesses and complete a business deal for export as the large-scale promotion show featuring a variety of benefits and participative events. The buyer, who registers inquiries during the promotion period, can purchase more than 150 Korean distinguish consumer goods by GobizKOREA at 70% discounted price maximum.

(*Industrial goods are expected to be prepared in mid-October.)

In addition, the participative events will be held, where the participants who join in a survey are offered up to 7 kinds of samples for free. If the buyer participating in the events makes a transaction within this year after receiving the sample, you can get 10% discount benefit and also receive giveaways such as an Amazon gift card, etc. through a lottery. 

The GobizKOREA director said, "I hope that this event, which can publicize the excellence of Korean products to the world, will be of great help to provide a growth foothold for the domestic companies.

Meanwhile, GobizKOREA, B2B online marketplace operated by the Korea SMSs and Startups Agency, is providing a reliable trade support service free of charge for the purpose of offering the high-quality Korean products promptly. In particular, the BMS (Business Matching Service), where trade specialists discover and introduce a suitable product if only information on a product wanted is provided, is gaining popularity.

For more information on GobizWEEK Promotion, see the link below.

<2021 GobizWEEK PROMOTION> 

Contact: help@gobizkorea.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gobizkorea-holding-2021-gobizweek-promotion-for-global-buyers-301379474.html

SOURCE GobizKOREA

