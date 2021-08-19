SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoCardless, a global leader in account-to-account payments, today announced a partnership with Piano, a global analytics and activation platform, to deliver new bank debit capabilities. This new integration is designed to help publishers and brands market, sell and fulfill premium content offerings.
Piano's commerce engine will be integrated with the GoCardless bank debit network, enabling subscription-based businesses to offer end users a convenient new payment method. This helps avoid card failures, reduces involuntary customer churn and increases lifetime subscriber value, a key objective for business growth following 2020's pandemic-driven "subscription boom."
"We greatly admire how Piano delivers real customer insights to their clients, helping them drive scale, engagement and revenue," said Karl Stjernstrom, Head of Enterprise Partnerships for GoCardless. "Their platform is perfectly suited for integration with account-to-account offerings like GoCardless, making partnering with Piano an obvious and easy choice. With this integration, Piano's storied clients can also gain access to the latest payment technology as GoCardless introduces new features harnessing the power of open banking."
The partnership between GoCardless and Piano will assist brands and publishers with driving recurring revenue through a better payment experience, fully in sync with today's digital economy and the rise of the subscription-based revenue model. Designed to maximize every payment, the partnership will enable publishers and brands to convert and retain more subscribers via bank debit, a preferred payment method across numerous global markets, including the UK and EU.
Best-in-class payment offerings from GoCardless will work alongside Piano's deep capabilities around understanding, engaging and monetizing digital customers. The integrated offering will also facilitate rapid adoption of future GoCardless innovations, such as open banking features, for smoother, faster and more secure transactions.
"At a time when more and more of the touchpoints between companies and customers exist in digital channels, making those experiences better is more important than ever," said Joanna Catalano, Chief Growth Officer for Piano. "We are pleased to integrate with GoCardless, enabling the subscription businesses we work with to increase lifetime subscriber value and meet customers where they are with a payment method that's preferred in many markets."
Piano's end-to-end platform leverages data, artificial intelligence and commerce features to help global, national and local brands and publishers achieve revenue growth while also empowering teams to launch relevant audience experiences. Since the company's founding in 2015, Piano has shown remarkable gains in a $77B addressable market, netting nearly 1,000 customers globally across six continents.
About Piano
Piano helps organizations understand and influence customer behavior by putting the power of insights and logic into the hands of their employees. The Piano Analytics and Activation Platform measures thousands of customer data points and acquires first-party data to more deeply engage users and then serve relevant content and experiences based on their unique behaviors and profiles. Using this powerful end-to-end platform, Piano's clients have achieved more scale, engagement and revenue by expanding the lifecycle and value of every digital interaction. Piano's global customer base includes IBM, CNBC, Nielsen, The Wall Street Journal, NBC Sports, Gannett, The Telegraph, the BBC, Kirin Holdings and more. Piano has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing, innovative technology companies in the world by Red Herring, World Economic Forum and Deloitte, received Product of the Year from the Business Intelligence Group and won Data Management Solution of the Year from Data Breakthrough. For more information, visit piano.io.
About GoCardless
GoCardless is a global leader in account-to-account payments, making it easy to collect both recurring and one-off payments directly from customers' bank accounts. The GoCardless global payments network and technology platform take the pain out of getting paid for 60,000 businesses worldwide, from multinational corporations to small businesses. Each year GoCardless processes US$20 billion of payments across more than 30 countries. GoCardless is headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Germany and the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.
© 2021 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release.
Media Contact
Cara McClenny, GoCardless, +1 8505454753, prforgocardless@bospar.com
SOURCE GoCardless