Branchleaf Digital now offering GoDaddy email packages to customers.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoDaddy reseller Branchleaf Digital is pleased to offer customers GoDaddy email directly through its platform. Here is what to know about the offering.
With GoDaddy email, customers can sign up to use a custom professional email address that includes their domain name. Currently, GoDaddy offers several email plan tiers for customers to choose from. Among these plans include stand-alone subscriptions where customers can sign up to use email only. The email service is through Microsoft 365, also known as Microsoft Outlook. GoDaddy also offers higher tier plans that provide users with a professional email address in addition to the Microsoft 365 Office suite of apps as well.
These GoDaddy email plans are collectively referred to as Microsoft 365 from GoDaddy. Customers can choose the plan that best suits their needs and can upgrade or downgrade their plan at any time.
GoDaddy offers two different email-only plans for customers who only want a Microsoft Outlook email address without the Microsoft 365 suite of Office apps. The two plans are called Email Essentials and Email Plus. For customers who want a professional email address plus the Microsoft Office suite of apps, GoDaddy offers higher tier plans known as Online Essentials and Business Premium. With these specific GoDaddy Email plans, users have access to Microsoft Office 365 apps such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, in addition to their professional email address. Users can access their email via GoDaddy Webmail, or through a through an email client or app on their device.
The primary difference between Online Essentials and Business Premium is that with Online Essentials, customers only have access to the web app versions Office 365. Meaning customers can only access the online versions of Word, Excel, etc. from a web browser.
With Microsoft 365 Business Premium, customers also have access to the web app versions of Office, but they can also install Office 365 on up to 5 devices of their choice including computers, tablets, or smartphones.
Here is a summary of each GoDaddy Email plan:
- Email Essentials: Users get a professional email address with their domain only, with 10 GB of storage for their email, contacts, and calendar.
- Email Plus: This is also an email-only plan like Email Essentials, except customers get 50 GB of storage instead 10 GB.
- Online Essentials: Users get a professional email address with 50 GB of storage, but also get access to the web app versions of Microsoft Office 365 and 1 TB of online storage space.
- Business Premium: With Business Premium, users get everything included in Online Essentials, but can also install Office on up to 5 devices of their choice.
While the main difference between Business Premium and Online Essentials is the ability to download and install Office on devices, both plans do include the following features:
- 1 TB of online storage for documents and files
- The online web-app versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.
- A 99.9% uptime guarantee
- Automatic Microsoft updates
- World-class data security and spam filtering
- The ability for shared online calendars
- Professional email using a custom domain name
- Microsoft Teams
- Unlimited online meetings & HD video conferencing
- 24/7 customer service via phone support
GoDaddy Email FAQ
What is Microsoft 365?
Formerly Office 365, Microsoft 365 is a subscription service offered through Microsoft that allows users to access Office apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and others from anywhere online. The benefit is that apps are always up to date, so customers never need to purchase the latest version of Microsoft Office programs like in the past.
With Microsoft 365 Business Premium, users not only have access to the web app versions of Office programs, but they can also install the apps directly on their devices too, such as a laptop, desktop, tablet, or phone.
How much does GoDaddy Email cost?
Pricing for Microsoft 365 from GoDaddy email depends on the plan you sign up for and ranges from $5.99 per month to $15.99 per month. Here are the prices for each available plan:
- Email Essentials: $5.99/month
- Email Plus: $6.99/month
- Online Essentials: $10.99/month
- Business Premium: $15.99/month
How do I login to Office 365 to access my email?
Customers can login to Office 365 from the Email & Office sign in page. For additional instruction, see: How to login to Office 365.
Why would I need professional business email?
A professional business email address allows you to have an email address with your own domain name in it. This helps create a sense of professionalism with whomever you are sending email to, thereby increasing your credibility and trustworthiness. With an email address that includes the name of your website, you're letting the world know that you're a true professional and serious about your business and brand.
How can I get started with GoDaddy Email?
Getting started with GoDaddy email is simple and only takes a few minutes to set up. Simply select one of the available email subscription plans based on your current needs and complete the sign-up process. Plans can always be changed later if needed.
To learn more about Branchleaf Digital and the services they offer, visit branchleafdigital.com.
Media Contact
Daniel Lopez, Branchleaf Digital, LLC, 1 (210) 446-8092, info@branchleafdigital.com
SOURCE Branchleaf Digital, LLC