GoDaddy changes name of Business Hosting product and rebrands as "Web Hosting Plus" emphasizing improved loading speed and performance for hosted sites, user-friendliness, and server hardware improvements
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Domain registrar and web hosting company GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) recently changed the name of their Business Hosting product to Web Hosting Plus.
This name change introduction comes several months after GoDaddy made various server hardware optimization improvements to their hosting platform.
With these latest server hardware improvements, customers who sign up for and use Web Hosting Plus are expected to experience faster loading on their sites with improved performance and up to a nearly 40% average improvement in overall server response times.
This average percentage is based on testing that GoDaddy conducted from August 2021-December 2021 comparing against the previous GoDaddy hosting platform/hardware.
Specific server hardware improvements included:
- Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Solid State Drives (SSDs): This improvement helps customers receive up to a 7x throughput boost with GoDaddy's server NVMe SSDs for websites that are resource-intensive, when compared to regular SSDs.
- PHP OPCache: PHP scripts are now executed once and then stored within memory, improving server response times by 33%, making sites hosted on the platform faster overall. This percentage is based on the same tests conducted from August 2021-December 2021.
- Improved I/O Resources: With 80MB/s of allocated I/O, users are more likely to avoid slow loading websites, and receive faster queries of large databases.
What is Web Hosting Plus?
Web Hosting Plus is Linux Hosting (with cPanel), but with the power and dedicated resources of a virtual private server (VPS). But unlike VPS, there is no need for server administration knowledge or skill. It is the same cPanel experience as shared hosting.
What is the difference between Shared Hosting, Web Hosting Plus, and a VPS?
- Shared hosting is a low-cost solution to get a website up on the web, with the downside being the need to share server resources (such as RAM and CPU) with other customers.
- A virtual private server, or VPS, is a more powerful web hosting solution that includes dedicated resources. It is also more expensive than shared hosting and requires server administration knowledge to operate.
- Web Hosting Plus is a balance between shared hosting and VPS hosting because it offers the processing power of a VPS, but in easy to manage format similar to that of shared hosting.
What type of sites benefit most from Web Hosting Plus?
- Ecommerce
- High-traffic
- Resource intensive
- Sites that are currently hosted on a shared hosting plan
For more on this topic, see: Is GoDaddy Web Hosting Plus Right for You?
All Web Hosting Plus plans include the following:
- Dedicated CPU and RAM: With dedicated CPU and RAM, customers can experience faster sites with improved processing power and memory resources.
- Free, unlimited SSL security: Each Web Hosting Plus plan includes a free, unlimited SSL certificate for all sites hosted under the plan that is automatically renewed for the customer.
- Daily Backups: Automated daily backups help protect against data loss and disaster with the ability by recover entire hosting accounts, website(s), files, databases, mailboxes and mail forwarders from the previous day. With paid options, recovery is available up to 30 days.
- 1-click apps install with Installatron: Customers have access to over 150 free apps to use such as WordPress and Joomla that can be installed in a single click using Installatron within cPanel.
- 24/7 network security: Network security and DDoS protection is monitored 24/7/365 to provide peace of mind.
- Global data centers: With state-of-the-art data centers throughout North America and the world, customers of Web Hosting Plus can experience faster page load times and provide an improved visitor experience.
- Premium-level Support: Web Hosting Plus customers receive the same 24/7 premium-level support offered to all customers when contacting GoDaddy customer service.
For more information on Web Hosting Plus, visit branchleafdigital.com.
Media Contact
Daniel Lopez, Branchleaf Digital, LLC, 1 (210) 446-8092, info@branchleafdigital.com
SOURCE Branchleaf Digital, LLC