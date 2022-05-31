GoDigital Media Group, LLC ("GoDigital") has acquired Eastern Mountain Sports ("EMS"), a leading outdoor apparel brand and retailer, and Bob's Stores ("Bob's"), a retailer of apparel, footwear, and workwear from U.K.-based Frasers Group plc ("Frasers"). As part of the acquisition, GoDigital has augmented its organization by adding 900 employees, 42 stores, a warehouse and fulfillment center.
LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoDigital Media Group, LLC ("GoDigital") has acquired Eastern Mountain Sports ("EMS"), a leading outdoor apparel brand and retailer, and Bob's Stores ("Bob's"), a retailer of apparel, footwear, and workwear from U.K.-based Frasers Group plc ("Frasers"). As part of the acquisition, GoDigital has augmented its organization by adding 900 employees, 42 stores, and a warehouse and fulfillment center.
"The acquisition of EMS and Bob's is a major step in our strategy to generate synergy between content, community, and commerce," says Jason Peterson, GoDigital's Chief Executive Officer. "The outdoor adventure and work markets perfectly align with our business model to serve specialized audiences with huge potential. We seek to sell through a combination of owned and operated e-commerce storefronts, third-party digital storefronts, and traditional retail partners. This transaction also presents a great opportunity to apply our prowess in product development, supply chain, and e-commerce across all of our brands."
Dave Barton, EMS and Bob's President & Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am extremely excited that we found the right investors who see the vast potential in our company and have the vision and expertise to help us unlock it. I am confident that our hard work to create a solid foundation will quickly allow us to execute their strategy. I want to thank our partners for their continued support, especially during these very challenging times triggered by the pandemic."
GoDigital's leadership team consists of c-suite executives with in-depth retail expertise, hailing from widely recognized global brands such as BCBG, Gap, and Next. With Carlos Cruz, Brands Senior Vice President, as the leader of GoDigital's commerce team, "He and his team will bring strength, support, and invaluable experience to the current senior management team within EMS and Bob's," adds Peterson. "Both companies' teams have been retained and are pivotal to the continuity of the businesses. They are expected to benefit from our digital expertise, content and community platforms, technology backbone, and global footprint for sourcing and distribution."
Dentons UK & Middle East LLP represented Frasers and Stubbs Alderton & Markiles LLP represented GoDigital. The transaction's progress was coordinated by Zeevo Group LLC.
About Eastern Mountain Sports
For more than 50 years, Eastern Mountain Sports ("EMS") has been helping people of all ages and abilities have more fun outside as a trusted source of top-quality outdoor gear, apparel, and advice. EMS offers consumers a compelling product portfolio consisting of EMS branded products and leading outdoor and active brands such as The North Face, Oboz, Thule, and Columbia. The retailer operates more than 20 locations in seven U.S. northeastern states and has a robust ecommerce platform. http://www.ems.com
About Bob's Stores
With a 67-year history of providing families in the Northeastern U.S. with a broad selection of such leading national brands as Timberland, Carhartt, Champion, Under Armour, Adidas, Skechers, Levi's, and others, Bob's Stores ("Bob's") has a strong reputation for affordable prices and comprehensive merchandise offerings. The retailer's stores are conveniently located in strip malls and power centers, near its loyal customer base. http://www.bobstores.com
About GoDigital Media Group
GoDigital Media Group ("GoDigital") is a diversified multinational conglomerate focused on technology-enabled and vertically integrated IP rights management through its operating subsidiaries. GoDigital is focused on the synergy of content, community and commerce across music, video networks, and brands. http://www.godigitalmg.com
