Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor SyteLine (CloudSuite Industrial)), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that they have achieved placement on Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2020, a group of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of mid-market financial software. Members of the VAR Stars were selected based on factors such as growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation.