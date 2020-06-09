CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor CloudSuiteTM Industrial - SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that it has achieved placement on Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs for 2020 award list. For the eighth consecutive year, Godlan joins other top VARs from around the globe on Bob Scott's Top 100 VAR list for accomplishments in the field of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.
"We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs," said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott's Insights). "This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field."
The global selection is based on performance factors which include annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year's Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable here or at erpglobalinsights.com.
With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan specializes in 3 Infor accredited Micro Verticals and is fully certified in each. Godlan also maintains "Gold" partner status with Infor year after year, the highest level achievable in the partner community.
Godlan achieved ranking on the Inc. 5000 list, a TEC Accreditation for ERP Solutions multiple years running, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants, Infor Partner of the Year, and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 36 years. For more information, visit godlan.com or call 586-464-4400.
About Godlan, Inc.
Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor CloudSuite (SyteLine) ERP manufacturing software demos, call 586-464-4400, visit godlan.com or follow us on Twitter @Godlan_Inc.
About Bob Scott
Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 21 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott's Insights newsletter — now known as ERP Global Insights — and website since 2009.
