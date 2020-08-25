BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) has once again set a new standard for inflight connectivity with its AVANCE L5 system now installed and flying on 1,000 business jets.
It's a milestone Gogo reached in less than three years following the first installation, making it the most successful adoption of any high-speed broadband inflight connectivity system in business aviation history.
In addition to the 1,000 L5 installations, Gogo is nearing 450 installations for the AVANCE L3 system. Combined, the nearly 1,500 AVANCE system installations highlights Gogo's leadership in inflight connectivity in business aviation.
"Our team hit it out of the park with both the AVANCE L5 and L3 systems," said Sergio Aguirre, president of Gogo Business Aviation. "And what's so exciting to me is that we still have so much opportunity ahead of us."
The Gogo AVANCE L5 delivers a 4G experience to business aircraft of all types and sizes, from light jets to the largest global business jets, and provides the easiest and most economical upgrade path to Gogo 5G when it launches. From the time AVANCE L5 launched in the fourth quarter of 2017, more than 325,000 flights have taken off with the system onboard, flying more than 420,000 hours and 211 million miles, and users consuming 150 million megabytes of data.
"We couldn't have achieved this milestone without the great partnerships we've built over more than 25 years with the market-leading business jet manufacturers, our dealers, and charter and fractional operators," Aguirre said. "Even during the COVID-19 pandemic that has had such a dramatic impact on all of aviation, we continued to see a healthy demand from the market for our AVANCE systems."
Gogo and its OEM partners and dealers have also experienced substantial adoption of both AVANCE L5 and L3 on a retrofit basis with more than 200 supplemental type certificate (STC) approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Both L3 and L5 systems are linefit factory options on the majority of business jets of all types and sizes from the world's largest business aircraft manufacturers.
The Gogo AVANCE L5 system connects to the Gogo Biz 4G network delivering faster speeds and enhanced network capacity enabling activities such as live streaming video and audio, video conferencing, on-demand movies, faster web browsing, personal smartphone use, real-time data for cockpit apps, and remote diagnostics and support while in flight.
Early in 2018, Gogo launched AVANCE L3, a system that delivers the benefits of the Gogo AVANCE platform to passengers and flight departments in a lightweight, smaller form factor compared to L5. AVANCE L3 allows users to customize their inflight experience based on their unique needs and can be installed on business aircraft of all types and sizes, but is an ideal solution for smaller aircraft including turboprops and light jets.
In total, at the end of the second quarter 2020, Gogo Business Aviation reported 5,399 aircraft flying with its air-to-ground (ATG) systems onboard and also 4,704 aircraft flying with satellite systems onboard.
About Gogo Business Aviation
Gogo is the inflight internet company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the internet, and develop software and platforms that enable customizable solutions for and by our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.
You can find Gogo's products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, with additional facilities in Broomfield, Colo., and locations across the globe. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.
