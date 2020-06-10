CHICAGO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation, today announced that Oakleigh Thorne, president and CEO of Gogo, will participate in a virtual Fireside Chat at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference.
The Fireside Chat will occur from 9:40-10:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday June 11, 2020.
The Company will be available for investor calls on June 11, 2020. Please contact your William Blair salesperson for further details.
About Gogo
Gogo is the Inflight Internet Company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the Internet and develop software and platforms that enable customizable solutions for and by our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.
You can find Gogo's products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, with additional facilities in Broomfield, Colo., and locations across the globe. Connect with us at gogoair.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Media Relations Contact:
William Davis
Dave Mellin
+1 917-519-6994
+1 720-840-4788