ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHipo Inc. announced today its new app for the behavioral health industry and patients in addiction recovery.
Headquartered in Orange County, California, GoHipo develops SaaS products with the objective of solving several of the most significant problems plaguing the multibillion-dollar addiction treatment industry, which includes drug and alcohol treatment and rehabilitation, behavioral health and dual diagnosis counseling, and intensive out-patient programs.
GoHipo's new social media app is available for download in Google Play and the Apple App Store.
GoHipo has developed solutions to significantly improve treatment efficacy for those struggling with addiction recovery. The company also helps reduce costs and increase cash flow for treatment facilities. GoHipo helps avoid:
- Delays and denials of lab insurance payments
- Compliance fines and penalties
- High relapse rates and cost of re-admissions for those patients
- Financial challenges for patients and their families after discharge
"GoHipo Inc. provides simple, safe, secure solutions for addiction and behavioral health disorders, using our technology powered by DrFirst. Our mission is to save lives by providing tools that help people maintain their sobriety and help healthcare providers track and prioritize patient care. Our continuity of care program and alumni- and after-care solutions, with tools powered by DrFirst, allow us to lead the way to a successful transition to a lifetime of sobriety," said Doug Denhart, GoHipo's founder and CEO.
About GoHipo
Founded in 2017, GoHipo helps healthcare professionals and insurance companies by using technology to improve workflow, profitability and maintaining regulatory compliance while also helping improve patient outcomes and reducing occurrences of readmission/relapse. We provide a solution to the Health Crisis Substance Use Disorder with resources to live a life of Recovery.To learn more, visit https://gohipo.com/HipoChat/.
About DrFirst
Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges in healthcare. We provide our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it – so patients get the best care possible. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com.
