BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently gold reached a selling price over $2,000 an ounce, its highest value in more than eight years. As a result, national online gold buyer SellYourGold.com has paid out more than $5,000,000 in the last three months! A rise in gold values across the world means higher payouts for Americans looking to turn their gold items like jewelry, coins and scrap gold into cash.
With more than 50 years of experience, SellYourGold.com is an award-winning national gold buyer that offers customers looking to get cash for gold the option to sell items online quickly and safely. An industry-leader in secure online gold buying across the U.S., SellYourGold.com provides a user-friendly process that ensures top dollar for each item.
SellYourGold.com provides a free online appraisal kit that can be printed or shipped directly to your home. It is as easy as placing items into their secure return envelope and sending it in for a risk-free offer. Even broken items can generate cash for gold with little to no work on your end.
The free SellYourGold.com appraisal kit includes an insured shipping label, protecting items during transit to the company's secure facility. Expert appraisers examine and test the items using industry-leading tools to determine the value. The company's evaluation criteria starts with the market price of gold for that day. Appraisers also identify each items' weight, purity, and individual characteristics to assess the overall value.
Once items are evaluated and the customer accepts the offer, clients receive cash for their gold within 24-hours. If not satisfied with the offer, the items are returned free of charge.
As a fully online business, SellYourGold.com has continued to serve clients across the country with no pause in service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its unique business model reduces overhead costs that other companies pay for retail locations. Those savings are returned directly to the customers which allows SellYourGold.com to guarantee the highest offers in the industry.
Visit https://www.SellYourGold.com/ to receive free appraisal kit today to sell gold, silver, platinum, and diamonds. Whether it's new, used or broken they buy it.
Contact: Aaron Cox
913.283.7056