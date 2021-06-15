WESTON, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoldConnect, a leading wholesale telecommunications provider in Latin America and the Caribbean, announced today that the company is now accepting cryptocurrency payments through their new LatamConnect platform with BitPay, the world's largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services.
"As a disruptive telecom provider in the LATAM region, we must continuously embrace the latest technologies and business methods to improve the interaction and experience of our clients," said Jeremy Villalobos, COO at GoldConnect. "BitPay manages the entire payment process to securely receive crypto from the customer and deposit cash into our account."
By expanding payment options with Bitpay, GoldConnect aims to attract new customers and address the increasing demand for flexible and easy-to-use crypto payments. BitPay's business solutions eliminate transaction fraud, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable protected borderless payments, without any price volatility or risk to the company.
"GoldConnect realizes the potential for crypto to transform the wholesale telecommunication industry, making payments faster, more secure, and less expensive on a global scale," said Shaun Worley, Vice President of Product at BitPay. "Our goal at BitPay is to make accepting crypto a seamless process and increase adoption as crypto is the future of payments."
About GoldConnect
GoldConnect is a leading telecommunications provider with a presence in 17 countries in Latin America and The Caribbean. With more than 20 years of delivering network solutions to corporate clients and global carriers, GoldConnect relies on its fully owned award-winning network infrastructure and extensive partnerships to provide Network Solutions, Cloud Connection, Network Security and Data Center services in more than 33 countries in the region. For more information, please visit www.goldconnect.com.
About BitPay
Founded in 2011, BitPay celebrates its 10th birthday this year as one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company's mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. For more information visit www.bitpay.com.
