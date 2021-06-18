HOUSTON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) today announced that Thomas Winter, President, and Michael Harwell, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies US Sports Betting & iGaming Day on June 24, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Mr. Winter and Mr. Harwell will also be available for one-on-one and small group investor meetings.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on the Events & Presentations section of our investor relations website at https://www.gnoginc.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About GNOG

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ: GNOG) is a leading online gaming company that is considered a market leader by its peers and was first to bring Live Dealer and Live Casino Floor to the United States online gaming market. GNOG was the past recipient of 17 eGaming Review North America Awards, including the coveted Operator of the Year award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

