HOUSTON, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 30, 2020 Golden Section Technology announced a $1M in kind software services grant program. This program aids companies effected by the market crisis in part caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, by providing software services at drastically reduced rates with extended payment terms to allow these companies to hold onto their cash longer while building features the market demands. As of April 30, 2020, 5 companies have qualified for the program with 15 others in progress.
One of these qualified companies, Kare Technologies which is the first labor marketplace dedicated to senior housing and post-acute care communities, recognized an opportunity to expand its platform's functionality to include hospitality workers. Kare's platform matches credentialed nurses and caregivers with independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, and nursing homes, to provide these caregivers with more opportunities for additional income, as well as to provide facilities with reduced labor expense.
Through partnering with Golden Section Technology's COVID-19 Relief Plan, Kare rapidly onboarded a new team of senior developers to add the features and functionality necessary to open the platform up to the many hospitality workers such as housekeepers, servers, cooks, and others in the industry who have recently been laid off as a result of the pandemic-induced market shutdown.
"Golden Section Technology has been an incredible partner in recognizing the urgency and impact of this feature expansion for hospitality workers throughout the US, " said Charles Turner, Founder & CEO of Kare Technologies, LLC. "We can now help millions of workers displaced by COVID-19 by matching them with the caring communities that need them the most.
GST was founded in 2011 by Isaac Shi & Dougal Cameron. They are a Houston based global software company that supplies critical growth and R&D services to Technology and Tech-Enabled Businesses. The GST Team has a proven record of stepping into complex technical and operational environments to improve profitability, optimize cost structures and support strategic growth all within a tight timeline and limited budget.
