LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that Goldman Sachs and Acxiom have been selected as the winners of the "Customer Experience Innovation Award" in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. The award recognizes the partnership between Marcus by Goldman Sachs and Acxiom's Real-Time Personalization Platform for their innovative work in the personal loans marketplace.
Acxiom, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences, offers a suite of real-time solutions that allows marketers to deliver personalized messages directly to their customers and prospects. The Acxiom Real-Time Personalization platform enables brands to vary the value proposition of their products and services based on the interactions recipients have with the brand — whether on a website, mobile application, call center or in person.
This platform is used by leading brands around the world, including Goldman Sachs with their Marcus by Goldman Sachs solution. Acxiom's partnership with Goldman Sachs and the capability for them to have the foundation of Acxiom identity, services, and data offerings to deliver personalized offers will allow them to offer an innovative customer experience for the instant personal loan process for many years to come.
"The solution represents a significant innovation in the personal loans marketplace by providing instant personal loans," said Irfan Rendeci, Chief Credit Officer at Marcus by Goldman Sachs. "The seamless integration makes the loan experience easier and more personalized. Prospective buyers can engage with Goldman Sachs across websites, mobile applications, live agent call center or in person interaction and receive a consistent customer experience."
"Companies that are able to personalize the customer experience across physical and digital channels - omnichannel personalization - can achieve a 5 to 15 percent revenue increase. Acxiom's experience with real-time personalization is that clients are able to generate revenue increases of up to 15% in the first year and as they continue to build more personalized experiences, larger revenue increases can be achieved," said Chad Engelgau, Acxiom CEO. "We are thrilled to be recognized by MarTech Breakthrough for our innovative partnership with Goldman Sachs. It's a reflection of our goal to help our clients increase the value of their marketing and data investments, drive their modern marketing strategies and grow their business."
The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
"Every brand wants to engage people at the right moment. They need industry-leading tools that provide the capabilities needed to reach real people when they engage with a brand with the appropriate messages and offers they care about in real time," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "With a focus on decisioning, personalization and lead optimization, Acxiom's solution layers seamlessly with data and identity resolution to create an unbeatable technology foundation to bring any marketing aspiration to life. Congratulations to the Acxiom team for winning our 'Customer Experience Innovation Award.'"
