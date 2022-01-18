PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goliath Technologies, a leader in end-user experience monitoring and troubleshooting software for hybrid cloud environments, announced today that they achieved record revenue and customer growth during the calendar year 2021.
"We feel very fortunate that, despite the pandemic, we were able to post another year with high double-digit growth in 2021," noted Thomas Charlton, Chairman and CEO of Goliath. "Our decision to acquire Cloud Oculus, a SaaS cloud-based monitoring and troubleshooting offering for AWS, Azure, and Google, proved to be critical to our success as organizations continue to migrate workloads to the public cloud."
Goliath delivers exceptional value in these complex, hybrid multi-cloud environments by proactively identifying the true root cause of performance issues so that our technology partners are not incorrectly identified as the cause of performance issues. The key to Goliath's value is a combination of embedded intelligence and automation that proactively looks for events, conditions, and failure points in this complicated mesh of technologies and provides IT the telemetry they need to resolve performance issues before they become end-user experience problems.
"I have worked with Goliath for years, and from my perspective their choice to leverage embedded intelligence and automation versus scripting is critical," noted George Spiers, a Citrix Technology Professional and EUC Architect. "The Goliath product automatically looks for events and conditions that can cause end user issues and then alerts in real time with detailed historical reporting to document and fix permanently. There are not many Citrix experts, so the Goliath product is like adding one to your staff and making the Citrix experts on your staff much more productive because they do not spend time with the tedious work of determining root cause."
"We had a tremendously productive year from a product perspective," said Donna Grare, Goliath's EVP and Chief Technology Officer. "Goliath launched several industry-only features that enable IT departments and executives to finally have an objective measurement of what their end users are experiencing—from the user's perspective." This approach changes the historical paradigm of subjective surveys and hearsay to determine how IT is performing relative to meeting user experience service level agreements and industry standards.
Goliath Technologies enhances end-user experience by enabling proactive IT. Our end-user experience management, monitoring, and troubleshooting products leverage embedded intelligence and automation to proactively identify events and conditions that cause performance issues and resolve them automatically with self-healing capabilities before end users are impacted. Armed with our portfolio of software solutions, IT Pros can deliver a seamless end-user experience regardless of where workloads, applications, or users are located.
Customers include Universal Health Services, Ascension, CommonSpirit Health, Penn National Insurance, American Airlines, Liberty Mutual, Bell Canada, Xerox, HCL, and others. Learn how we Power Proactive IT at https://goliathtechnologies.com.
