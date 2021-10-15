ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber-to-the-home internet provider, announced the grand opening of a new facility located at 777 Canal View Blvd in Rochester, New York. In September, the organization relocated from 50 Methodist Drive, another Rochester based location. The new facility is larger, to continue supporting the recent growth of business and allowing for continued excellent service to GoNetspeed customers.
GoNetspeed was founded in 2016 by Frank Chiaino after the sale of his first venture in fiber infrastructure. Started with just five employees, GoNetspeed now employs over 40 individuals and is continuing to grow rapidly. GoNetspeed provides fiber-to-the-premise services for residential and business customers, passing over 80,000 homes and 20 communities across their northeastern markets.
GoNetspeed is a part of Future Fiber Holding Company, an investment entity owned by Oak Hill Capital Partners. Future Fiber consists of five companies, operating across ten states, working to rapidly expand Fiber-to-the-Premise infrastructure and services in the eastern portion of the US. Future Fiber's largest employee base of 150 is in New York, with more than 80 open positions across the companies.
GoNetspeed celebrated the new office launch with a Ribbon Cutting event, hosted by the Rochester Chamber of Commerce, on October 14th. GoNetspeed employees, suppliers, executives, and members of the Brighton Town Board and Rochester Chamber of Commerce were in attendance.
About GoNetspeed
GoNetspeed, a fiber-to-the-premises operator serving residential and business customers in Pennsylvania and Connecticut, announced in January 2021 that it has formed a new partnership with Oak Hill Capital ("Oak Hill") which will allow GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S.
GoNetspeed has been delivering high-speed fiber internet to more than 20 communities and passing over 80,000 homes and business in Hartford, New Haven, and Fairfield counties and surrounding areas in CT, and 15,000 homes and businesses in Beaver county and surrounding areas in PA. For more information on the company, or to inquire about service in your residence or community, please visit http://www.gonetspeed.com.
GoNetspeed's fiber Internet offerings give residents the perfect platform for all their streaming, downloading, surfing and gaming needs. GoNetspeed offers customers unparalleled customer service along with unmatched speed and performance. Customers have direct access to 100 percent fiber connectivity, without any bandwidth caps or throttling, extra fees or taxes, and with no contract required.
