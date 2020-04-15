SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akin to The People's Choice Awards for tech companies, G2's Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. With over 57,844 software companies on G2, Gong is honored to be recognized on the Best Software Companies list, an achievement that can only be earned through the endorsement of its users. Gong also placed #3 on the Fastest Growing Products list and on the Best Products for Sales list.
G2 created the Best Software Companies list based on data from over 1M authentic, verified customer reviews. These reviews were written and published between January 1, 2019 - March 3, 2020, and each vetted by a real person to ensure legitimacy.
This is Gong's second time on one of G2's Best Software lists. Gong has over 1,900 user reviews and is the number one leader in the G2 Grid for Conversation Intelligence, as measured by customer satisfaction and market presence.
"Gong is focused on developing solutions for revenue leaders that help alleviate some of the biggest challenges they face every day related to understanding their market, serving their customers, and enabling their people," said Eilon Reshef, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Gong. "We are honored to be included in G2's list of Best Software Companies, particularly because it represents the voice of customers in this space. Thank you to all of our customers who continue to inspire us to innovate!"
"This isn't a subjective list based on a few peoples' opinions," explains G2 CEO, Godard Abel. "With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of product and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies make the list."
Read reviews directly from Gong users on G2. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.gong.io.
About Gong
Gong enables revenue teams to realize their fullest potential by unveiling their customer reality. The patented Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ captures and understands every customer interaction, then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue teams to make decisions based on data instead of opinions. Over 900 innovative companies like AutoDesk, Service Titan, KeepTruckin, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Hubspot and Drift trust Gong to power their customer reality. With Gong, customers experience improved win rates, increased deal sizes, and accelerated employee ramp-times. Gong is a private company headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.gong.io or follow us on LinkedIn.
Criteria: Winners were determined based on reviews left at G2Crowd.com between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018. All scores are calculated using G2's algorithms, including for Satisfaction and Market Presence, explained in detail here. Further information on methodology is available upon request.