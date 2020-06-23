Good Cyber Security Starts in The Boardroom but Only Half of Business Leaders are Ready for Cyber Security Threats

- New survey by Esme Learning highlights that strengthening cyber security is seen as a key strategy to boost business profitability - 95% of business leaders clearly recognise the threats from cyber-attacks, and the need for cyber security training, but fewer than 40% think current educational offerings are sufficient - Only 26% have a dedicated team and a robust cyber security plan