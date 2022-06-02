Leading IT professional services firm, WWT, forms strategic partnership with ESG software company, Good.Lab, to bring ESG technology solutions to market.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Good.Lab, an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data company has today announced a strategic partnership around technology with World Wide Technology (WWT), a leading IT professional services firm for more than 70% of Fortune 100 companies.
Both companies have shown their commitment to advancing sustainability and ESG internally and on behalf of their clients, and view technology as a key enabler to ESG viability. WWT has a long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion and to making a positive impact on the world with an ESG program focused on the planet, people, and responsible business. Good.Lab is a pending B-Corporation with a vision to usher in a more sustainable and equitable economy through technology.
As ESG expectations continue to accelerate and forthcoming regulations drive mass adoption of ESG metrics calculation, companies are moving quickly to build comprehensive programs to address and report on ESG. Accordingly, WWT and Good.Lab will work together on strategic solutions that help companies meet stakeholder expectations around ESG and shift to a quantitative measurement of performance and progress against holistic ESG metrics.
"We are thrilled to partner with WWT to bring our ESG technology to more businesses," said Andries Verschelden, Co-founder & CEO at Good.Lab. "WWT's end-to-end approach to consulting and focus on technology mirrors our own ambition to help companies power through a complicated data landscape to implement actionable strategies that address some of today's most pressing business concerns."
Good.Lab's ESG Platform enables companies to automate the stages of the ESG journey by pairing powerful software with dedicated experts who help companies to prioritize the issues that matter most, benchmark progress, and set measurable and auditable ESG targets. For those companies further along in their ESG efforts, Good.Lab solutions empower them to create tangible action plans that integrate ESG best practices into daily operations, all with baseline performance tracking and monitoring.
"World Wide Technology are excited to partner with Good.Lab at this time as we launch our ESG offerings which include ESG Consulting, Sustainable Technology, and ESG Data & AI solutions. Good.Lab have been instrumental in helping clarify and confirm our ESG offerings and in reinforcing WWT's unique competitive positioning in this rapidly evolving space," said Brendan Walsh, Principal – ESG at World Wide Technology.
Comprehensive ESG programs are increasingly vital to long-term growth prospects but represent a massive exercise in strategic planning and execution. WWT's holistic approach is rooted in hands-on experience and insight to deliver a practical, actionable way forward as clients look to build toward a brighter future. WWT's ESG-related consulting services practice will utilize Good.Lab's ESG Platform to help client's meet ESG stakeholder objectives and to develop reliable ESG measurements.
About Good.Lab
Good.Lab was started to create a more equitable and sustainable economy by unleashing the power of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) data. Increasingly companies are evaluated on a long-term commitment to delivering positive outcomes in their communities, for the environment, to their workers, to the users of their goods or service, as well as to their shareholders. Good.Lab helps companies supercharge their ESG performance and turn sustainability into a competitive advantage through ESG performance management SaaS. Good.Lab solutions transform its clients' ESG data reporting engine to deliver actionable insights to management, reliable data to investors, and transparent data to customers. Visit Good.Lab online at getgoodlab.com to learn more.
About WWT
Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology has grown to become a global technology solution provider with $14.5 billion in annual revenue. With thousands of IT engineers, hundreds of application developers and unmatched labs for testing and deploying technology at scale, WWT helps customers bridge the gap between IT and the business. By bringing leading technology companies together in a physical yet virtualized environment through its Advanced Technology Center, WWT integrates individually impressive technologies to produce game-changing solutions. Based in St. Louis, WWT employs 7,000 employees and operates more than 4 million square feet of warehousing, distribution, and integration space in more than 20 facilities throughout the world. Find WWT online at wwt.com.
Media Contact
