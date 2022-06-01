Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) software company, Good.Lab brings on experienced technical leader to head engineering and product development.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the company scales to meet growing demand for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) solutions, Good.Lab today announced Jarom Prestwich has joined its team as Head of Engineering. An accomplished leader with more than a decade in software engineering across startups, technologies, and industries, Prestwich has a proven track record in scaling business-critical applications at high-growth companies in disruptive markets, including most recently with KPI Sense, Domo, and Redlist.
Good.Lab is an ESG software company addressing the growing challenges of corporate ESG performance management and improvement through a combination of software and network enabled technology solutions. In his role with Good.Lab, Prestwich will lead the engineering team with a focus on continuous improvement and innovation to meet customer and partner demand. His extensive management experience, entrepreneurial mindset, and history of leading teams at multiple startups from the initial build stage through to high-growth and scaling makes him a natural fit for this position.
"I'm excited to work with the team at Good.Lab to create the tools companies need to form a long-term ESG strategy. These tools will be critical in helping our clients recognize and make the changes they need to achieve their sustainability goals," said Jarom Prestwich, Head of Engineering at Good.Lab.
"We purpose-built Good.Lab to address the mounting ESG pressures companies of all sizes are faced with today. With such voluminous and siloed datasets for the many indicators that make up ESG evaluations across companies, their subsidiaries, and supply chains, we quickly realized that building such a massive dataset and providing seamless access to our partners and clients involves a significant investment in scalable architectures," said Andries Verschelden, Co-founder and CEO at Good.Lab. "Jarom's experience in fast-paced environments and his keen understanding of how to distill product needs into effective solutions will enable us to continue a rapid pace of innovation and deliver value quickly for our clients."
About Good.Lab Good.Lab was started to create a more equitable and sustainable economy by unleashing the power of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) data. Increasingly companies are evaluated on a long-term commitment to delivering positive outcomes in their communities, for the environment, to their workers, to the users of their goods or service, as well as to their shareholders. Good.Lab helps companies supercharge their ESG performance and turn sustainability into a competitive advantage through ESG performance management SaaS. Good.Lab solutions transform its clients' ESG data reporting engine to deliver actionable insights to management, reliable data to investors, and transparent data to customers. Visit Good.Lab online at getgoodlab.com to learn more.
