Wellness is about the individual, not the place that the individual finds themself in. The "Good Together Game" app is an easy to use tool for taking control of social wellness through consistent, regular personal and professional action lists.
HOUSTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As people struggle with mental health and a loneliness epidemic in this time of immense social change, short, meaningful actions focused on social wellness are more important than ever. Jerry Brook, Relationship Guru and Author of Good Together: A Journey Through Relationships designed a free App that is a "Game with a Purpose" to help people build their social wellness each day in as little as 3, 5 or 7 minute increments. Users of the Good Together app can create lists for self care, career goals, relationships and more.
What used to be seen as a "work life balance" has progressed into "wellness". Wellness is about the individual, not the place that the individual finds themself in. People don't necessarily have a good life with which to balance work against. In recent years there has been an explosion of loneliness and feelings of disconnection in people's personal lives.
"Your work persona is a direct product of your social persona. You can't be something that you are not, and you cannot act one way at work and diametrically different in your social life. We as humans are incapable of turning "off" or "on" our emotions or our consciousness. Therefore, there is a great deal of you that must exist and be shared between your work and your social life," said Author and Good Together Creator Jerry Brook.
He continued, "I created the Good Together Game app as a way to bring people together and to support their bonds. The app enhances Social Wellness by removing the stresses of building interpersonal connections. As social creatures' humans require interpersonal connections in order to survive. I agree with John Donne that No Man is an Island. People often focus on the importance of workplace wellness. However, our social connections go well beyond the office. If companies are only practicing wellness for the bottom line, they aren't practicing wellness at all."
The "Good Together" app is always in the palm of your hands and is also the perfect prompt for creating deeper connections with others. It's important to remember that connections are relationships and the first and most important relationship is the one with yourself.
The app can be used for personal empowerment by creating lists for self care, career and life goals, relationships, and more. It is a great tool for enhancing social wellness and for building meaningful connections with others one interaction at a time built day after day consistently.
When playing the game with others, users begin by adding personal and professional relationships in the app. Those relationships are then added to social circles or groups of relationships. The interactions start with four major relationship categories: Family, Friends, Work, and Intimate.
Users can then create their own social circles such as, Parents, Children, Siblings, High School Friends, Work Friends, the possibilities are endless.
Each social circle has a specific set of interactions. There are randomly selected tasks for meaningfully interacting according to the type of relationship.
Players create personal, custom, lists of interactions unique to their social circles. They can select an individual relationship, or an entire social circle.
The app randomly selects a time frame of 3, 5, or 7 minutes in duration. The app also randomly selects a player from the list of possible players and an item from the list of interactions for that social circle.
The app removes the burden of time and tasks. There is no fear of trying to decide what to do in the moment or of missing out on meaningful connections due to time constraints. The Good Together app is customizable for each user.
About Good Together App
The "Good Together" App was created to help people strengthen their personal and professional relationship through fun, personalized interactions. It was created by Author and Relationship Guru Jerry Brook. Jerry fuses his relationship experience with a background in analytics to help others maintain better relationships. As an Industrial Computer Controls Specialist, Jerry's experience in problem solving and analytical thinking inspired him to look at relationships in a similar way. In addition, he also draws on his own personal relationships to offer practical, intelligent, and sometimes funny relationship stories and advice. He currently lives in Houston, Texas. Learn more at http://www.goodtogether.com and http://www.JerryBrook.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Galbraith, Alestra Marketing, Inc., 1 2395602831, JGalbraith@AlestraMarketing.com
SOURCE Good Together App