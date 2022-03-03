TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Good Way Smart Tracking Solution
With the popularity of the Internet of Things, we see that the asset tracking market has a strong demand for positioning information, two-way linking, and instant notification. In short, in addition to knowing what an asset is and where it is placed, we want to know more about the asset movement trajectories, environmental status, and initiating necessary actions remotely. Now Good Way Technology announces this fast integration plan and will introduce it in an upcoming online webinar with Wirepas hold on 30th March 2022.
For example, when the factory warehouse has a large number of pallets stacked with goods, we hope that the on-site personnel can quickly find the pallets that store the goods in searching via an asset tracking system. In addition to using a positioning system to narrow down the searching range, further light signals or sound prompts can be activated via a two-way link communication. When a risky issue occurs, the management center can also have historically recorded data to know the temperature and humidity status, and pallet movement trajectory.
To achieve the above functions, traditional Barcode and RFID are not enough to fit applications. Even it is limited by using BLE beacons of two-way communication capability, many BLE beacon receivers (anchors) require a power line to be deployed. To meet the above requirements, the current Wirepas technology has been proven in many application fields; it can simultaneously meet the needs of meter-level positioning, two-way transmission, low power consumption, and massive deployment under a single transmission technology.
The Wirepas connectivity suite includes transmission protocols, gateways, cloud backend services, and APIs that can satisfy various asset tracking applications such as electronic fences, historical tracking records, and bidirectional setting and management in devices. It takes a lot of effort to develop and integrate technical architecture. Fortunately, Good Way Technology has cooperated with Wirepas and has integrated total solutions from edge hardware to backend cloud. The system integrators only need to access it through the Web API, so that to provide complete solution easily, not only able to enjoy the unparalleled benefits of asset tracking, but also to be quickly implemented and delivered to customers through Web API.
According to John Peng, VP of a Good Way, "We have deployed Wirepas positioning system solution in many fields successfully, and have proven that it is difficult to be replaced in the functions of RTLS and two-way asset tracking, making asset search and asset risk management a snap. This smart tracking solution has improved the efficiency of material management by more than 90%. Now, this system architecture can be integrated and completed within 10 weeks if you have basic portal UI and without any Wirepas license. Good Way Technology will make your integration way easy to start and launch the final application within a 10-week integration plan. This integration plan is provided for industrial partners to improve customer satisfaction.
Good Way and Wirepas will conduct a webinar on 30th March for fast integration of asset tracking solutions by using Wirepas technology. Through this upcoming online seminar, Good Way will depict
- The irreplaceability of Wirepas in asset tracking solution
- Introduction of 10-week integration plan from Good Way Technology
- How to use Good Way Starter-Kit to experience and start the integration easily
Good Way Technology Company Background
Good Way Technology Co., Ltd (TPEX: 3272. TT) is an ODM leader specializing in Computing & Mobile Peripherals as well as Smart IoT solutions. We ride on the peak of technology and support our brand customers with state-of-the-art innovations.
Good Way is a long-term strategic partner of tier-1 IC and software companies, allowing us to lead the market with integrated high-speed Thunderbolt™ and USB laptop docking station solutions. Our customers include well-known PC brands, top retail brands, and distributor brands.
On the Smart IoT side, Good Way provides customized smart workspace solutions to enterprises that require massive IoT device deployments and big data analytics. Our software and hardware solutions integrate security, stability, scalability, and remote manageability via the private, public, hybrid, and on-premises cloud.
Good Way conducts business in all B2B, B2C, and B2G segments and is selected by our partners for quality, service, cost, and innovation vendors. Please visit our website siot.goodway.com.tw and you'll find an incredible solution to fulfill your IoT applications.
Wirepas Company Background
Wirepas is a leading IoT company with a mission to democratize enterprise IoT. It aims to make failure-free connectivity accessible to any enterprise of any size. It makes IoT real through its connectivity software enabling massive decentralized, scalable, high-density, and long-range network applications. Its technology lets any enterprise set up and manage it's network autonomously without operators, separate network infrastructure, middlemen, or subscriptions - at a fraction of the cost of other alternatives. Wirepas is also the main contributor to the first non-cellular 5G standard, purpose-built for massive IoT and using a free global spectrum. It serves customers across the world with offices in Australia, Germany, Finland, France, India, and the United States, in the areas of smart tracking, smart building, smart manufacturing, and smart metering. Learn more on wirepas.com.
Contact in Good Way Technology
Tony Chen
Sales Manager
Tony_Chen @goodway.com.tw
Contact in Wirepas
Mia Karlsson
SVP, Marketing, and Communications
Media Contact
Tony_chen, GOOD WAY TECHNOLOGY, 886 289191200 Ext: 8812, tony_chen@goodway.com.tw
