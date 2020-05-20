WASHINGTON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The unprecedented situation due to the pandemic Covid-19 has created massive disruptions as we all are aware of it. Thus to control and prevent the spread of coronavirus, everything had to be locked down. This has affected several sectors and had an immense impact on educational institutes too.
The continuation of this pandemic in the world has raised the need to adopt innovative ways so that various industries and the education field can get services at all levels. Now each of them has implemented the digital transformation, which can plan, manage, and support to run the show. The schools and universities are also taking advantage of digital learning by utilizing various broadcasting software.
Currently, to reinforce the education system, the online learning curriculum tools, and the other communicating software are playing a vital role. It is also known to help the students to stay connected with their schools and institutes.
As the demand has increased for digital learning and communication tools, there are several service providers in the market that claim to be best. Thus to help the service seekers pick the most excellent system, GoodFirms.co has revealed the list of best Classroom Management, Course Authoring, E-learning, Exam, Knowledge Management, School Management, and Video Conferencing Software.
List of the Most Reliable Online Education Software at GoodFirms:
Best Classroom Management Software:
MyClassCampus, Gradelink, Edmodo, Eliademy, OpenSIS, Faronics Insight, Netop Vision, LanSchool, Blackboard Classroom, Top Hat Classroom.
https://www.goodfirms.co/classroom-management-software/
Best Course Authoring Software:
iSpring Suite, Elucidat, Articulate360, teachable, OpenEdX, LearnDash, Schoox, dominknow, Easygenerator, ActivePresenter.
https://www.goodfirms.co/course-authoring-software/
Best E-Learning Software:
Pocket Study, Eurekos, Nerd Geek Lab, Chamilo, ProProfs Quiz Maker, Docebo, Lynda, Quizlet, Codecademy, Coursera.
https://www.goodfirms.co/elearning-software/
Best Exam Software:
Test Invite, PaperShala, Qrencia, Think Exam, Conduct Exam, Derbyware, Mettl Examine, Eklavvya, Testpress, Examsoft.
https://www.goodfirms.co/exam-software/
Best Knowledge Management Software:
Document360, UseResponse, Confluence, OpenDocMan, OpenKM, ProProfsKnowledge Base, Bloomfire, Tettra, Guru, Zendesk Guide.
https://www.goodfirms.co/knowledge-management-software/
Best School Management Software:
NLET School Management Software, Schoolbic, OpenEduCat, Ireava, Shiksha365cloud, Eduwonka, EDRP, Campusdean, NolwaBoard, Loqqat.
https://www.goodfirms.co/school-management-software/
Best Video Conferencing Software:
Zoom, BlueJeans, UberConferences, Flock, Zoho Cliq, Samepage, ClickMeeting, HighFive, eztalks, Livestorm.
https://www.goodfirms.co/video-conferencing-software/
Internationally recognized B2B GoodFirms is a maverick research, ratings, and reviews platform. It aims to assist the service seekers in making it effortless for them to associate with the best partners that fit in their budget and needs.
The research team of GoodFirms evaluates each agency following a methodology. It includes three main pillars that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability. Further, these components are subdivided into various measures to identify every firm's background, such as past and present portfolio, years of experience, online presence, and feedback they have got for their services.
Focusing on the overall research methodology, each agency obtains a set of scores that are out of a total of 60. Hence, according to these points, all the best software, top development companies, and other organizations from diverse industries are indexed in the catalog along with their complete portfolio, genuine ratings, and reviews.
Moreover, GoodFirms encourages service providers from varied industries by asking them to engage in the research process and show strong evidence of their work. Therefore, grab the excellent opportunity to Get Listed in the catalog of the best software and top companies as per their categories. Securing a presence in the list of top service providers at GoodFirms will help to build their brand awareness, improve productivity, and earn a good income.
About GoodFirms:
GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient best online education software that delivers results to its clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.
