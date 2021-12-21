WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goodshuffle Pro is proud to announce its partnership with Break Through Tech's D.C. chapter to bring on four "Sprinterns" (short-term interns) in January 2022. Goodshuffle Pro is dedicated to empowering young tech talent and is excited to help their new "Sprinterns" in their own professional growth.
Break Through Tech D.C. is partnering with George Mason University and the University of Maryland, College Park to launch its inaugural class of "Sprinterns" via the Sprinternship® program. The Sprinternship® program is an opportunity for D.C.- based tech companies to bring on teams of undergraduate students into their workplaces for a quick three weeks, hence the "sprint", where they will dive into various projects. Break Through Tech D.C. works at the intersection of academia and industry to propel women and underrepresented communities into computing degrees and tech careers.
"Sprinterns" working for Goodshuffle Pro will be working alongside Goodshuffle Pro's development team in an immersive paid internship that will give students résumé experience, making them more competitive when applying for summer internships. Goodshuffle Pro values diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and the "Sprintern" program is one of the ways they're advocating for gender equity in the D.C. tech world.
"I'm incredibly excited about Goodshuffle Pro being a part of the Sprinternship® program," says Goodshuffle Pro's Co-Founder, Andrew Garcia. "I'm honored and proud to be in a place where we can participate in moving their mission forward; to bring more women and underrepresented groups into the field of computer science and technology. I'm confident it's going to be an enriching experience for our team to add this group of talented individuals and I'm hopeful we can make it an inspiring and meaningful experience for the "Sprinterns"."
Goodshuffle Pro is powerful, easy-to-use software for event companies to grow sales, manage inventory, and streamline their business operations. Goodshuffle Pro serves event companies that specialize in event rentals, tenting, A/V and lighting, custom décor, and entertainment all over North America. They doubled both their customer base and their development team in 2021, making it a particularly exciting and impactful time for young talent to take part in their growth.
"I think it's great that we're giving folks who have traditionally been underrepresented in tech an inside look into life at a tech startup," says Software Engineer, Adam Specker, who will be working directly with the "Sprinterns". "They'll be getting some hands-on experience working as part of a fast-paced, yet welcoming technical team. Our software has such a tangible benefit to our users; I think they'll really enjoy seeing the positive impact software can have on the lives of small business owners."
Each "Sprintern" will be tasked with a Challenge Project, which is a goal-oriented experience that they will complete over the course of their time at Goodshuffle Pro. They will be collaborating on this Challenge Project alongside other "Sprinterns" and members of the Goodshuffle Pro team to experience a coordinated team approach. This will allow "Sprinterns" to learn Goodshuffle Pro's unique company culture, introduce them to different departments, and receive professional development guidance.
The Sprinternship® program comes on the heels of a big year for Goodshuffle, which raised another $0.5 million this year and has set its sights on doubling its team size in 2022.
About Break Through Tech
Break Through Tech is an initiative of Cornell Tech launched in 2016 as Women in Technology and Entrepreneurship in New York (WiTNY). With support from a number of corporations, a partnership was formed with the City University of New York (CUNY) with a goal to increase the number of women graduating with degrees in computer science and related tech disciplines and serve as a role model for cities around the nation. Please visit https://dc.breakthroughtech.org/ for more information about the Sprinternship® program.
Goodshuffle Pro is a fast, powerful software for event companies. Their team of problem-solvers is dedicated to making event professionals' lives easier through smart, sleek technology. You can learn more about their mission to modernize event operations at pro.goodshuffle.com. To learn more about their growing team, click here https://pro.goodshuffle.com/careers/
