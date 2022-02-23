SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goody Business Book Awards announces a new Social Impact Author Recognition Giveaway called #EveryDayIsWorldBookDay in sync with World Book Day starting today for 2 months (February 23 – April 23, 2022) on Instagram. Readers are encouraged to post their favorite books on Instagram and tag @GoodyBusinessBookAwards and the author for a chance to win an iPad Mini 6 (2021 Apple iPad Mini, Wi-Fi, 64GB - Space Gray) on World Book Day (April 23, 2022).
"World Book Day was created by UNESCO on 23rd April 1995 as a worldwide celebration of books and reading. It is celebrated all over the world in over 100 countries on April 23rd, but on the first Thursday in March in the UK. April 23rd is observed as World Book Day because several prominent authors were either born or have died on this day, including William Shakespeare (Top Bestselling Author in the world), who died on April 23rd.
Award-Winning Author, Goody Business Book Awards and Goody PR Founder Liz H. Kelly explains, "We believe 'Everyday is World Book Day' and want to encourage readers and fans to share their favorite books and authors making a difference on Instagram. With the U.S. publishing 4+ million books in 2019 alone (according the ProQuest), this #EveryDayIsWorldBookDay Giveaway and Goody Business Book Awards program can add great value to book marketing and public relations campaigns for authors."
The goal is to shine a light on social impact books. The author's words may be helping people live longer, build wealth, be a better leader, find great relationships, teach children life lessons, provide success tools for entrepreneurs and small business owners, overcome challenges, inspire and/or endless ways to improve lives.
HOW TO ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN this #EveryDayIsWorldBookDay Giveaway
Authors, publicists, publishers, readers, fans and followers can participate in this giveaway on Instagram and/or nominate books for Goody Business Book Awards.
- 1. Follow @GoodyBusinessBookAwards.
- 2. Post a photo of your favorite book that is making a positive impact on your life on Instagram.
- 3. Tag the Author in your Instagram post.
- 4. Tag @GoodyBusinessBookAwards in your post.
The Goody Business Book Awards will then share all giveway entries on their Instagram account, along with tagging the author and account that posted it originally to extend the exposure for books making a difference in readers' lives. And then a random drawing will be held on World Book Day (April 23, 2022), and the winner will be announced on Instagram @GoodyBusinessBookAwards.
This unique #EveryDayisWorldBookDay Giveaway and Goody Business Book Awards program can help authors increase awareness of their book, build credibility as a trustworthy source, increase sales, and attract more raving fans and business clients.
The Goody Business Book Awards is designed to "Uplift Author Voices" who are making the world a better place! While many book awards highlight writers who are a force for good, this program honors 100% social impact books in 50 categories and 10 genres (Health, Wealth, Self-Help, Business, Finance, Children's Books and more). Any book that is improving lives is eligible for a Goody Business Book Award if published within 5 years. 2022 nominations are open (Jan 1 – Sept 30, 2022), and books published in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, can be nominated.
Goody Business Book Awards – 2022 Nomination and Awards Timeline:
- January 1 - September 30, 2022 - Nominate your Books
- November 15, 2022 - Award Winning Authors Announced
- November 15 - December 31, 2022 & Beyond – Promote Award-Winning Authors
100 Award-Winning Authors (50 Winners and 50 Finalists) will be announced by the Goody Business Book Awards on November 15, 2022. These Winners and Finalists can promote their book award on their front cover, website, social media, blogs - and even distribute a press release announcing the news!
NOMINATE BOOKS:
Anyone can nominate a book for 2022 Goody Business Book Awards here: https://goodybusinessbookawards.com/nominate-book
FOLLOW:
Instagram @GoodyBusinessBookAwards
https://www.instagram.com/goodybusinessbookawards
ABOUT: The Goody Business Book Awards are presented by Goody PR to "Uplift Author Voices" with social impact book awards. Goody PR Founder, Award-Winning Author ("8-Second PR") and Podcast Host Liz H. Kelly designed the Goody Business Book Awards program to amplify authors making a positive impact with words. This annual awards program is an extension of Goody PR's Mission to "Magnify Good". Kelly works primarily with clients who are Authors, Businesses, Business Professionals, Business Owners, CEOs, Founders, Entrepreneurs, Speakers, CEOs, Thought Leaders, Experts, and Causes. To amplify their story, Goody PR is grateful to have booked thousands of interviews on major media, including the TODAY Show, CNN, BBC World News, NPR's Marketplace, TIME Magazine, The Chicago Tribune, The Wall Street Journal, WOR 710 AM, Fast Company, and hundreds of local TV, radio shows and podcasts. For more information about Goody PR and the Goody Business Book Awards, visit https://goodypr.com and https://goodybusinessbookawards.com
