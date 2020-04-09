AKRON, Ohio, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help professional truck drivers reduce their costs and optimize their time on the road, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company today announced that it will extend the full capabilities of its Commercial Total Solution to carriers of all sizes in Convoy's Digital Freight Network. This is the first online discount program Goodyear has offered through its commercial e-commerce platform on www.GoodyearTruckTires.com.
"Goodyear is excited to collaborate with Convoy to offer carriers of all sizes access to our trusted products, premiere service network and complete tire management solutions," said Johnny McIntosh, Goodyear's director of integrated solutions and tire management. "Carriers can now get the tires they need at competitive prices with a seamless purchase experience through Convoy's connection to Goodyear's e-commerce system."
Convoy's technology platform connects shippers with independent carriers, small fleets and owner/operators, who will now have access to Goodyear's full commercial truck tire portfolio. This includes online discounts on tires at GoodyearTruckTires.com, an exclusive service line through FleetHQ to request 24/7 emergency roadside assistance and access to Goodyear's network of 2,300 service locations throughout North America.
"We're thrilled to build on our relationship with Goodyear, one of the most trusted brands in the world," said Brooks McMahon, Convoy's vice president of partnerships. "This partnership provides carriers in Convoy's network with unparalleled access to Goodyear's online platform and roadside assistance program, at a time when they need that support and assistance the most."
Goodyear's e-commerce platform on GoodyearTruckTires.com is an extension of its consumer platform, which leads the industry in website traffic. For more details or to take advantage of this national account program, visit www.convoy.com/carrier-benefits/goodyear.
About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.