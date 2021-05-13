PHUKET, Thailand, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReverseAds, an Alternative to Google Ads, announced today they have added 40 Digital Agency Partnerships worldwide, in 2021. The ReverseAds Partnership Program is ready to spend between $1-3 million dollars in commissions with digital agency partners in the next 12 months.
"We are 10 Agencies away from our 2021 Partnership cap of 50. After we sign 10 more Partnerships in 2021, we will solely focus on sales enablement for the rest of the year. In 2022, we plan to relaunch the Partnership program with an additional 100 Partnerships," according to CEO of ReverseAds, Mike Hahn.
Signing in 2021, the Partnerships include Conversion Pioneers, iCumulus, Push Group, Artillery Marketing, COAX Business Marketing, and Label & Mint. They join ReverseAds' existing 34 partners, for a total of 40 digital agencies.
"Our Partners appreciate that they can earn between 10-20% commissions, unlike Google Certified Partners," said Mr. Hahn.
ReverseAds enables Partners to bring down client's keyword campaigns by over 50%, while reaching a high intent audience, compared with Google Ads. Campaigns also perform up to 3X ROAS for considered purchases.
ReverseAds is a managed platform that builds brand strategies and optimizes each campaign with their Partners. They make it easy for Partners to switch campaigns over from Google Ads, to ReverseAds. It's a win-win-win situation.
"We have one Partner on pace to launch over $500K in campaigns this year. It's a great accomplishment considering these campaigns would likely become Google Ads campaigns instead."
Unlike other Partnerships, ReverseAds answer calls and emails from their Partners immediately when they need assistance. They believe that their Partners success is the most important success. ReverseAds Partners are truly part of the ReverseAds team.
To sign up as a ReverseAds Partner or learn more, visit https://reverseads.com/reverseads-partner or email contact@reverseads.com.
About ReverseAds:
ReverseAds is a search advertising product that was created in 2019 to solely compete with Google, Facebook, and Big Tech. As a PPC technology, our keywords cost 50% or less than our competitors. We use our proprietary keyword algorithm and artificial intelligence to find buyers based on their search intent. Then we serve ads to high intent buyers until they click. ReverseAds prioritizes people's privacy, so we use cookieless ad delivery. These reasons make us unlike any other ad technology available today.
