COOKEVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Google increased its engagement with the Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) nonprofit organization through the highest strategic partnership available — Tier 1.
WiCyS works diligently to help recruit and retain women in the cybersecurity field as well as advance them at every level of their careers through skills development, networking and trainings with knowledgeable partners around the world. Their partnerships with businesses, companies and groups makes a significant impact in growing the community to over 5,000 members in more than 70 countries. Partners support the WiCyS initiatives through annual monetary contributions, which determines if they are Tier 1, 2 or 3.
A strategic partnership involves year-round engagement and support of the WiCyS organization, in particular driving the inclusion and diversity changes needed within the cybersecurity workforce. Among Google's Tier 1 benefits are a partner executive eligible to participate on the WiCyS Mission Support Team; a leadership role with WiCyS on market research, best practices and other studies and initiatives; sponsorship of a student chapter; co-branded Cybersecurity Awareness Month opportunities; and input in skill development trainings.
Strategic partners at any level can participate in the Leadership Summit and Veterans program; post jobs and access all member resumes through the WiCyS Job Board++; sponsor educational/best practice webinars; access the strategic partner community portal and bi-monthly meetings; and be recognized in WiCyS social media and the newsletter, among many benefits.
"WiCyS has been a key partner for Google in our commitment to increasing diversity within the security industry," said Sarah Morales, outreach reach program manager, Security and Privacy at Google. "We've partnered closely with the WiCyS team to develop and launch the Security Training Scholarship program and are continually impressed with their dedication to their community members. They work tirelessly to expand programming and opportunities to build creative learning and community building experiences. We look forward to a long partnership and to expanding this program in the future."
Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is the premier nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to bringing together women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj from Tennessee Tech University through a National Science Foundation grant in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities and resources for its members and collaboration benefits for its sponsors and partners. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum. Tier 2: Abbvie, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Linkedin, Navy Federal Credit Union, Nike, SentinelOne, Wayfair, Workday. Tier 3: Fortinet, Haystack Solutions, HERE Technologies, Home Depot, IBM, MITRE, Palo Alto Networks, Smoothstack, Starbucks, Target. To partner, visit https://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.
