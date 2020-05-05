SUNNYVALE and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Google Cloud and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything™ platform, announced a new strategic partnership to help organizations drive actionable insights from their data and enable better, faster decisions with real-time visibility across the enterprise. Splunk Cloud™ will soon be available on Google Cloud to help customers unlock the value of their data and provide increased flexibility for harnessing the power of the Splunk Data-to-Everything Platform.
In addition, the two companies intend to tightly integrate Splunk Cloud across Google Cloud, including plans to roll out new native integrations with Anthos, Google Cloud Security Command Center, and Google Cloud's operations suite. This will enable new and existing customers to share critical data between applications and draw insights from holistic sets of data extracted from their hybrid, multi-cloud environments.
Splunk Cloud delivers the capabilities of the Splunk Data-to-Everything Platform as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), enabling organizations to make data-driven decisions and take action on insights from their data without the need to purchase, manage or deploy additional infrastructure. Splunk Cloud on Google Cloud brings customers a single-pane view for investigating, monitoring, analyzing and acting on their data with the confidence that it is secured within their trusted Google Cloud infrastructure. Splunk Cloud customers will further benefit from Google Cloud's technology capabilities, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, security, networking and data analytics.
"Splunk helps companies bring data to every question, decision and action for both on-premises and cloud digitization journeys at incredible speed and great scale," said Doug Merritt, President and CEO, Splunk. "We chose to partner with Google Cloud to deliver the technology, capabilities and trusted infrastructure required to help businesses connect all forms of data. Splunk's partnership with Google Cloud will help empower even more customers to harness nearly limitless data opportunities across IT, Security and Application Development while remaining agile and cost effective."
"Data is at the center of every business' digital transformation and we are proud to partner with Splunk to help organizations build data-driven, cloud-native strategies," said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. "Businesses can now leverage Splunk's capabilities in data analytics for IT, security, user behavior and more, on Google Cloud's trusted and secure infrastructure."
Splunk Cloud on Google Cloud is currently in beta for early access customers, with general availability coming soon. Customers interested in learning more about Splunk Cloud and Google Cloud's joint-solutions can visit cloud.google.com/splunk and splunk.com/googlecloud.
About Splunk
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.
Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2020 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.
About Google Cloud
Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions, along with expertise, to reinvent their business with data-powered innovation on modern computing infrastructure. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently, modernize for growth and innovate for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.