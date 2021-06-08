HOUSTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Google Cloud partner WALT Labs announces the successful migration of global consulting firm Aperian Global to Google Cloud Platform (GCP). With the move, the company's single instance content management system (CMS) can now scale to multiple instances, offering failover protection and high availability.
Moving to GCP has enabled Aperian Global to utilize a variety of cloud options to expand the capability of their CMS, including load balancing and multiple application instances. Additionally, CloudSQL provides a centralized database solution for reliability across all instances.
WALT Labs Chief Technology Officer, Stewart Smith, commented on the migration, "Moving to GCP has enabled Aperian Global to utilize a variety of GCP options to expand the capability of their CMS. Now, Aperian is better prepared to bridge teams across boundaries on a global scale."
As a Google Cloud partner, WALT Labs offers its customers unmatched expertise in cloud migration and application modernization. The company's areas of focus include:
- Cloud migrations
- Big data pipelines
- Kubernetes deployments
- 24/7 Cloud support (managed services)
- Professional services
- Google Workspace support
WALT Labs (previously Root Level Technology) is a leading Google Partner serving businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Since 2012, the company has focused on cloud migration and application modernization. Our expert professional services and managed services teams have helped businesses of all sizes scale to meet customer needs and optimize IT operations, creating greater efficiencies.
Media Contact
Stewart Smith, WALTLabs.io, +1 877-512-4678, stewart@waltlabs.io
SOURCE WALTLabs.io