SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent Gartner research survey on cloud adoption revealed that more than 80% of respondents using the public cloud were using more than one Cloud Service Provider (CSP)1. To address this multi-cloud reality, Google Cloud has announced BigQuery Omni, a multi-cloud analytics solution that enables customers to bring the power of BigQuery to data stored in Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure (coming soon). BigQuery Omni provides enterprises with the flexibility they need to break down silos and create actionable business insights, all without having to pay expensive egress fees for moving data from other cloud providers to Google Cloud.
Data is one of the most important assets for driving digital transformation, but is often siloed across on-premises machines, proprietary systems, or multiple clouds. Powered by Google Cloud's Anthos, BigQuery Omni will allow customers to seamlessly connect directly to their data across Google Cloud, AWS and Azure for analysis without having to move or copy datasets. Through a single user interface, customers will be able to analyze data in the region where it is stored, providing a unified analytics experience.
Anthos is a hybrid and multi-cloud application platform that provides a consistent development and operations experience for cloud and on-premises environments. Anthos ensures a secure and seamless connection between Google Cloud and the other public clouds, so customers can securely run analytics with a fully-managed infrastructure.
"85% of respondents to 451 Research's Voice of the Enterprise Data & Analytics, Data Platforms 1H20 survey agreed that the ability to run the same database on multiple cloud/datacenter environments is an important consideration when selecting a new data platform," said Matt Aslett, Research Director, Data, AI and Analytics, 451 Research, now a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "As hybrid and multi-cloud adoption has become the norm, enterprises are increasingly looking for data products that provide a consistent experience and lower complexity of using multiple clouds, while enabling the ongoing use of existing infrastructure investments. The launch of BigQuery Omni demonstrates Google Cloud's strategy to help customers operate multi-cloud environments."
"For our customers, data is no longer one room in the house — it's the foundation. However, moving data across different clouds is both cumbersome and expensive," said Debanjan Saha, General Manager and Vice President of Engineering, Google Cloud. "With BigQuery Omni, customers will get a multi-cloud analytics solution that enables them to gain critical data insights, in one unified experience. We continue to invest in multi-cloud in an effort to democratize access to the best technologies for our customers, no matter what cloud provider they're using today."
Availability & Getting Started
Today, BigQuery Omni is available in Private Alpha for AWS S3, with Azure support coming soon. BigQuery Omni supports Avro, CSV, JSON, ORC, and Parquet. If companies are interested to try out BigQuery Omni, they can fill out this form, visit our Google Cloud blog for a technical deep dive, or join our Next OnAir session in August: Analytics in a multi-cloud world.
