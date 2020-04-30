BELLEVUE, Wash., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc., a leading provider of technology business management (TBM) solutions that help organizations analyze, plan, and optimize technology spend, today announced the appointment of Abuna Demoz as vice president of engineering. Demoz will oversee the company's Cloudability and Planning products and report directly to Apptio's chief product and technology officer, Scott Chancellor.
"We are very excited to welcome Abuna to our senior leadership team as we continue to rapidly expand the capabilities of our market-leading hybrid and multi-cloud financial management products," said Chancellor. "Abuna is—without question—one of the preeminent leaders in our industry, and his expertise, coupled with his proven track record of execution, uniquely positions him to significantly accelerate the value we deliver to our customers."
Demoz brings more than 15 years of leadership in cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) product development to Apptio. At Google, Demoz led teams to develop innovations in how customers are billed for cloud usage, including committed use discounts, resource-based pricing and billing model standardization. During his tenure at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Demoz launched several products including AWS Cost Explorer and AWS Budgets & Forecasting to help customers better understand and manage their cloud costs.
"I am thrilled to be joining Apptio's talented team of product and engineering leaders," said Demoz. "As the market leader in technology business management, Apptio is primed to help organizations navigate the shift to cloud-first and agile delivery models that has dramatically increased the complexity of the IT operating model. I look forward to applying my experience to solve these challenges on behalf of our customers."
About Apptio
Apptio's products empower business leaders to drive optimal financial performance across their organizations. More than 60 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises trust Apptio to manage spend across the entire IT portfolio and beyond, so that they can focus on delivering innovation. Apptio automatically ingests and intelligently structures vast amounts of enterprise and technology-specific spend and operational data and enables users across disciplines to report, analyze, plan, and govern their investments collaboratively, efficiently and with confidence. For more information, please visit www.apptio.com.
