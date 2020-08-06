SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

"Our strategic shift to a more direct-to-consumer business with lower operating costs is working. Camera sell-through during Q2 demonstrates resilient consumer demand for GoPro and an increasing shift to online shopping. We believe GoPro has proven to be a part of global consumers' 'new normal' during the pandemic and we feel well positioned for the remainder of the year," said GoPro founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman.

GoPro Q2 2020 Financial Results

  • Revenue for Q2 2020 was $134 million, a 12% sequential improvement from $119 million in Q1 2020.
  • GAAP gross margin for Q2 2020 was 30.3%, down from 34.9% year-over-year. Non-GAAP gross margin for Q2 2020 was 31.6%, down from 35.8% year-over-year.
  • Q2 2020 GAAP net loss was $51 million, or $0.34 per share. Non-GAAP net loss was $30 million, or $0.20 per share.
  • Q2 2020 GAAP operating expenses of $86 million decreased 22% year-over-year. Q2 2020 non-GAAP operating expenses were $69 million, down 29% year-over-year. GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses were at their lowest levels since Q1 2014 and Q3 2013, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2020 was negative $22 million, compared to $14 million in the same period a year ago.
  • Cash and investments totaled $80 million at the end of Q2 2020.

Recent GoPro Highlights

  • Camera sell-through of nearly 750,000 in Q2 2020.
  • Channel inventory reduction of 25% sequentially and 45% since Q4 2019.
  • GoPro.com represented a record percentage of revenue in Q2 2020 at 44%, up from slightly below 10% of revenue in Q2 2019.
  • GoPro's Plus subscription service ended Q2 2020 with 372,000 paid subscribers, up 5% sequentially and up 57% year-over-year.
  • Cameras with retail prices above $300 represented 95% of Q2 2020 revenue, reflecting consumer preference for GoPro's premium products.
  • Street ASPs increased 11% year-over-year to $300.
  • GoPro ended Q2 2020 with 741 employees, the lowest headcount since 2014.
  • Launched diversified products including Zeus Mini, The World's Most Versatile Light, and Lifestyle Gear including bags, apparel and accessories.
  • HERO8 Black updated to work as a webcam.

"In Q2 2020, we saw steadily increasing demand and better-than-expected sell-through across all geographies," said Brian McGee, GoPro CFO and COO. "Our direct-to-consumer model is gaining momentum and we're seeing a faster-than-expected rebound at retail. These factors, along with our strong hardware, software and subscription roadmap give us confidence going into the second half of the year."

Results Summary:



Three months ended June 30,

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)


2020


2019


% Change

Revenue


$

134,246



$

292,429



(54.1)

%

Gross margin







GAAP


30.3

%


34.9

%


(460) bps

Non-GAAP


31.6

%


35.8

%


(420) bps

Operating income (loss)







GAAP


$

(44,914)



$

(6,947)



546.5

%

Non-GAAP


$

(26,663)



$

7,532



(454.0)

%

Net income (loss)







GAAP


$

(50,975)



$

(11,287)



351.6

%

Non-GAAP


$

(29,721)



$

4,193



(808.8)

%

Diluted net income (loss) per share







GAAP


$

(0.34)



$

(0.08)



325.0

%

Non-GAAP


$

(0.20)



$

0.03



(766.7)

%

Adjusted EBITDA


$

(22,367)



$

13,616



(264.3)

%

 

GoPro, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2020


2019


2020


2019

Revenue

$

134,246



$

292,429



$

253,646



$

535,137


Cost of revenue

93,554



190,244



174,527



352,605


Gross profit

40,692



102,185



79,119



182,532










Operating expenses:








Research and development

34,558



38,811



66,839



76,275


Sales and marketing

34,965



52,135



78,467



99,425


General and administrative

16,083



18,186



34,841



34,067


Total operating expenses

85,606



109,132



180,147



209,767


Operating loss

(44,914)



(6,947)



(101,028)



(27,235)


Other income (expense):








Interest expense

(4,671)



(4,882)



(9,514)



(9,409)


Other income (expense), net

(321)



(63)



(493)



765


Total other expense, net

(4,992)



(4,945)



(10,007)



(8,644)


Loss before income taxes

(49,906)



(11,892)



(111,035)



(35,879)


Income tax expense (benefit)

1,069



(605)



3,468



(227)


Net loss

$

(50,975)



$

(11,287)



$

(114,503)



$

(35,652)










Basic and diluted net loss per share

$

(0.34)



$

(0.08)



$

(0.77)



$

(0.25)










Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted

148,497



144,668



148,028



143,640


 


GoPro, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)


(in thousands)

June 30,
2020


December 31,
2019

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

79,679



$

150,301


Marketable securities



14,847


Accounts receivable, net

68,498



200,634


Inventory

142,151



144,236


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

23,773



25,958


Total current assets

314,101



535,976


Property and equipment, net

29,180



36,539


Operating lease right-of-use assets

48,963



53,121


Intangible assets, net and goodwill

149,360



151,706


Other long-term assets

13,564



15,461


Total assets

$

555,168



$

792,803






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$

48,959



$

160,695


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

88,605



141,790


Short-term operating lease liabilities

8,936



9,099


Deferred revenue

13,627



15,467


Short-term debt

30,000




Total current liabilities

190,127



327,051


Long-term debt

154,063



148,810


Long-term operating lease liabilities

57,916



62,961


Other long-term liabilities

20,984



20,452


Total liabilities

423,090



559,274






Stockholders' equity:




Common stock and additional paid-in capital

943,927



930,875


Treasury stock, at cost

(113,613)



(113,613)


Accumulated deficit

(698,236)



(583,733)


Total stockholders' equity

132,078



233,529


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

555,168



$

792,803


 


GoPro, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,

(in thousands)

2020


2019


2020


2019

Operating activities:








Net loss

$

(50,975)



$

(11,287)



$

(114,503)



$

(35,652)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

4,710



6,552



10,693



13,402


Non-cash operating lease cost

2,123



2,763



4,158



5,389


Stock-based compensation

5,876



10,606



13,513



20,391


Deferred income taxes

47



(59)



53



(97)


Non-cash restructuring charges

3,299



2



3,299



(199)


Non-cash interest expense

2,477



2,236



4,850



4,378


Other

527



558



1,199



229


Net changes in operating assets and liabilities

(11,828)



(12,407)



(35,290)



(73,861)


Net cash used in operating activities

(43,744)



(1,036)



(112,028)



(66,020)










Investing activities:








Purchases of property and equipment, net

(1,368)



(1,275)



(2,163)



(1,999)


Purchases of marketable securities



(23,219)





(30,167)


Maturities of marketable securities

7,500



30,878



14,830



35,278


Sale of marketable securities







1,889


Asset acquisition





(438)




Net cash provided by investing activities

6,132



6,384



12,229



5,001










Financing activities:








Proceeds from issuance of common stock

22



65



1,909



3,877


Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(351)



(1,324)



(2,354)



(3,997)


Proceeds from borrowings





30,000




Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(329)



(1,259)



29,555



(120)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

185



220



(378)



294


Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(37,756)



4,309



(70,622)



(60,845)


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

117,435



86,941



150,301



152,095


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

79,679



$

91,250



$

79,679



$

91,250


 


GoPro, Inc.
Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GoPro, Inc.
Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth below:



Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2020


2019


2020


2019

GAAP net loss

$

(50,975)



$

(11,287)



$

(114,503)



$

(35,652)


Stock-based compensation:








Cost of revenue

332



522



835



1,035


Research and development

3,063



4,884



6,085



9,561


Sales and marketing

789



2,221



2,506



4,434


General and administrative

1,692



2,979



4,087



5,361


Total stock-based compensation

5,876



10,606



13,513



20,391










Acquisition-related costs:








Cost of revenue

1,024



2,009



2,911



4,091


Total acquisition-related costs

1,024



2,009



2,911



4,091










Restructuring and other costs:








Cost of revenue

336



71



332



87


Research and development

2,524



784



2,500



881


Sales and marketing

7,234



395



7,215



498


General and administrative

1,257



614



1,240



701


Total restructuring and other costs

11,351



1,864



11,287



2,167










Non-cash interest expense

2,477



2,236



4,850



4,378


Income tax adjustments

526



(1,235)



2,608



(1,353)


Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

(29,721)



$

4,193



$

(79,334)



$

(5,978)










GAAP shares for diluted net loss per share

148,497



144,668



148,028



143,640


Non-GAAP shares for diluted net income (loss) per share

148,497



146,290



148,028



143,640










GAAP diluted net loss per share

$

(0.34)



$

(0.08)



$

(0.77)



$

(0.25)


Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$

(0.20)



$

0.03



$

(0.54)



$

(0.04)











Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2020


2019


2020


2019

GAAP gross profit as a % of revenue

30.3

%


34.9

%


31.2

%


34.1

%

Stock-based compensation

0.2



0.2



0.3



0.2


Acquisition-related costs

0.8



0.7



1.2



0.8


Restructuring and other costs

0.3





0.1




Non-GAAP gross profit as a % of revenue

31.6

%


35.8

%


32.8

%


35.1

%









GAAP operating expenses

$

85,606



$

109,132



$

180,147



$

209,767


Stock-based compensation

(5,544)



(10,084)



(12,678)



(19,356)


Restructuring and other costs

(11,015)



(1,793)



(10,955)



(2,080)


Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

69,047



$

97,255



$

156,514



$

188,331










GAAP operating loss

$

(44,914)



$

(6,947)



$

(101,028)



$

(27,235)


Stock-based compensation

5,876



10,606



13,513



20,391


Acquisition-related costs

1,024



2,009



2,911



4,091


Restructuring and other costs

11,351



1,864



11,287



2,167


Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$

(26,663)



$

7,532



$

(73,317)



$

(586)











Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,

(in thousands)

2020


2019


2020


2019

GAAP net loss

$

(50,975)



$

(11,287)



$

(114,503)



$

(35,652)


Income tax expense (benefit)

1,069



(605)



3,468



(227)


Interest expense, net

4,629



4,479



9,310



8,562


Depreciation and amortization

4,711



6,552



10,693



13,402


POP display amortization

972



2,007



2,509



3,938


Stock-based compensation

5,876



10,606



13,513



20,391


Restructuring and other costs

11,351



1,864



11,287



2,167


Adjusted EBITDA

$

(22,367)



$

13,616



$

(63,723)



$

12,581



 

