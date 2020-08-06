SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
"Our strategic shift to a more direct-to-consumer business with lower operating costs is working. Camera sell-through during Q2 demonstrates resilient consumer demand for GoPro and an increasing shift to online shopping. We believe GoPro has proven to be a part of global consumers' 'new normal' during the pandemic and we feel well positioned for the remainder of the year," said GoPro founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman.
GoPro Q2 2020 Financial Results
- Revenue for Q2 2020 was $134 million, a 12% sequential improvement from $119 million in Q1 2020.
- GAAP gross margin for Q2 2020 was 30.3%, down from 34.9% year-over-year. Non-GAAP gross margin for Q2 2020 was 31.6%, down from 35.8% year-over-year.
- Q2 2020 GAAP net loss was $51 million, or $0.34 per share. Non-GAAP net loss was $30 million, or $0.20 per share.
- Q2 2020 GAAP operating expenses of $86 million decreased 22% year-over-year. Q2 2020 non-GAAP operating expenses were $69 million, down 29% year-over-year. GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses were at their lowest levels since Q1 2014 and Q3 2013, respectively.
- Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2020 was negative $22 million, compared to $14 million in the same period a year ago.
- Cash and investments totaled $80 million at the end of Q2 2020.
Recent GoPro Highlights
- Camera sell-through of nearly 750,000 in Q2 2020.
- Channel inventory reduction of 25% sequentially and 45% since Q4 2019.
- GoPro.com represented a record percentage of revenue in Q2 2020 at 44%, up from slightly below 10% of revenue in Q2 2019.
- GoPro's Plus subscription service ended Q2 2020 with 372,000 paid subscribers, up 5% sequentially and up 57% year-over-year.
- Cameras with retail prices above $300 represented 95% of Q2 2020 revenue, reflecting consumer preference for GoPro's premium products.
- Street ASPs increased 11% year-over-year to $300.
- GoPro ended Q2 2020 with 741 employees, the lowest headcount since 2014.
- Launched diversified products including Zeus Mini, The World's Most Versatile Light, and Lifestyle Gear including bags, apparel and accessories.
- HERO8 Black updated to work as a webcam.
"In Q2 2020, we saw steadily increasing demand and better-than-expected sell-through across all geographies," said Brian McGee, GoPro CFO and COO. "Our direct-to-consumer model is gaining momentum and we're seeing a faster-than-expected rebound at retail. These factors, along with our strong hardware, software and subscription roadmap give us confidence going into the second half of the year."
Results Summary:
Three months ended June 30,
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
2020
2019
% Change
Revenue
$
134,246
$
292,429
(54.1)
%
Gross margin
GAAP
30.3
%
34.9
%
(460) bps
Non-GAAP
31.6
%
35.8
%
(420) bps
Operating income (loss)
GAAP
$
(44,914)
$
(6,947)
546.5
%
Non-GAAP
$
(26,663)
$
7,532
(454.0)
%
Net income (loss)
GAAP
$
(50,975)
$
(11,287)
351.6
%
Non-GAAP
$
(29,721)
$
4,193
(808.8)
%
Diluted net income (loss) per share
GAAP
$
(0.34)
$
(0.08)
325.0
%
Non-GAAP
$
(0.20)
$
0.03
(766.7)
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(22,367)
$
13,616
(264.3)
%
Conference Call
GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results.
Prior to the start of the call, the Company will post Management Commentary on the "Events & Presentations" section of its Investor Relations website at https://investor.gopro.com. Management will make brief opening comments before taking questions.
To listen to the live conference call, please dial toll free (800) 353-6461 or (334) 323-0501, access code 2952876, approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at https://investor.gopro.com. A recording of the webcast will be available on GoPro's website, https://investor.gopro.com, approximately two hours after the call and for 90 days thereafter.
GoPro, Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
$
134,246
$
292,429
$
253,646
$
535,137
Cost of revenue
93,554
190,244
174,527
352,605
Gross profit
40,692
102,185
79,119
182,532
Operating expenses:
Research and development
34,558
38,811
66,839
76,275
Sales and marketing
34,965
52,135
78,467
99,425
General and administrative
16,083
18,186
34,841
34,067
Total operating expenses
85,606
109,132
180,147
209,767
Operating loss
(44,914)
(6,947)
(101,028)
(27,235)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(4,671)
(4,882)
(9,514)
(9,409)
Other income (expense), net
(321)
(63)
(493)
765
Total other expense, net
(4,992)
(4,945)
(10,007)
(8,644)
Loss before income taxes
(49,906)
(11,892)
(111,035)
(35,879)
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,069
(605)
3,468
(227)
Net loss
$
(50,975)
$
(11,287)
$
(114,503)
$
(35,652)
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$
(0.34)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.77)
$
(0.25)
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted
148,497
144,668
148,028
143,640
GoPro, Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
79,679
$
150,301
Marketable securities
—
14,847
Accounts receivable, net
68,498
200,634
Inventory
142,151
144,236
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
23,773
25,958
Total current assets
314,101
535,976
Property and equipment, net
29,180
36,539
Operating lease right-of-use assets
48,963
53,121
Intangible assets, net and goodwill
149,360
151,706
Other long-term assets
13,564
15,461
Total assets
$
555,168
$
792,803
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
48,959
$
160,695
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
88,605
141,790
Short-term operating lease liabilities
8,936
9,099
Deferred revenue
13,627
15,467
Short-term debt
30,000
—
Total current liabilities
190,127
327,051
Long-term debt
154,063
148,810
Long-term operating lease liabilities
57,916
62,961
Other long-term liabilities
20,984
20,452
Total liabilities
423,090
559,274
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
943,927
930,875
Treasury stock, at cost
(113,613)
(113,613)
Accumulated deficit
(698,236)
(583,733)
Total stockholders' equity
132,078
233,529
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
555,168
$
792,803
GoPro, Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Operating activities:
Net loss
$
(50,975)
$
(11,287)
$
(114,503)
$
(35,652)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
4,710
6,552
10,693
13,402
Non-cash operating lease cost
2,123
2,763
4,158
5,389
Stock-based compensation
5,876
10,606
13,513
20,391
Deferred income taxes
47
(59)
53
(97)
Non-cash restructuring charges
3,299
2
3,299
(199)
Non-cash interest expense
2,477
2,236
4,850
4,378
Other
527
558
1,199
229
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
(11,828)
(12,407)
(35,290)
(73,861)
Net cash used in operating activities
(43,744)
(1,036)
(112,028)
(66,020)
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment, net
(1,368)
(1,275)
(2,163)
(1,999)
Purchases of marketable securities
—
(23,219)
—
(30,167)
Maturities of marketable securities
7,500
30,878
14,830
35,278
Sale of marketable securities
—
—
—
1,889
Asset acquisition
—
—
(438)
—
Net cash provided by investing activities
6,132
6,384
12,229
5,001
Financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
22
65
1,909
3,877
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(351)
(1,324)
(2,354)
(3,997)
Proceeds from borrowings
—
—
30,000
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(329)
(1,259)
29,555
(120)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
185
220
(378)
294
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(37,756)
4,309
(70,622)
(60,845)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
117,435
86,941
150,301
152,095
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
79,679
$
91,250
$
79,679
$
91,250
GoPro, Inc.
GoPro, Inc.
Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth below:
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP net loss
$
(50,975)
$
(11,287)
$
(114,503)
$
(35,652)
Stock-based compensation:
Cost of revenue
332
522
835
1,035
Research and development
3,063
4,884
6,085
9,561
Sales and marketing
789
2,221
2,506
4,434
General and administrative
1,692
2,979
4,087
5,361
Total stock-based compensation
5,876
10,606
13,513
20,391
Acquisition-related costs:
Cost of revenue
1,024
2,009
2,911
4,091
Total acquisition-related costs
1,024
2,009
2,911
4,091
Restructuring and other costs:
Cost of revenue
336
71
332
87
Research and development
2,524
784
2,500
881
Sales and marketing
7,234
395
7,215
498
General and administrative
1,257
614
1,240
701
Total restructuring and other costs
11,351
1,864
11,287
2,167
Non-cash interest expense
2,477
2,236
4,850
4,378
Income tax adjustments
526
(1,235)
2,608
(1,353)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
(29,721)
$
4,193
$
(79,334)
$
(5,978)
GAAP shares for diluted net loss per share
148,497
144,668
148,028
143,640
Non-GAAP shares for diluted net income (loss) per share
148,497
146,290
148,028
143,640
GAAP diluted net loss per share
$
(0.34)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.77)
$
(0.25)
Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
$
(0.20)
$
0.03
$
(0.54)
$
(0.04)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP gross profit as a % of revenue
30.3
%
34.9
%
31.2
%
34.1
%
Stock-based compensation
0.2
0.2
0.3
0.2
Acquisition-related costs
0.8
0.7
1.2
0.8
Restructuring and other costs
0.3
—
0.1
—
Non-GAAP gross profit as a % of revenue
31.6
%
35.8
%
32.8
%
35.1
%
GAAP operating expenses
$
85,606
$
109,132
$
180,147
$
209,767
Stock-based compensation
(5,544)
(10,084)
(12,678)
(19,356)
Restructuring and other costs
(11,015)
(1,793)
(10,955)
(2,080)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
69,047
$
97,255
$
156,514
$
188,331
GAAP operating loss
$
(44,914)
$
(6,947)
$
(101,028)
$
(27,235)
Stock-based compensation
5,876
10,606
13,513
20,391
Acquisition-related costs
1,024
2,009
2,911
4,091
Restructuring and other costs
11,351
1,864
11,287
2,167
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$
(26,663)
$
7,532
$
(73,317)
$
(586)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP net loss
$
(50,975)
$
(11,287)
$
(114,503)
$
(35,652)
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,069
(605)
3,468
(227)
Interest expense, net
4,629
4,479
9,310
8,562
Depreciation and amortization
4,711
6,552
10,693
13,402
POP display amortization
972
2,007
2,509
3,938
Stock-based compensation
5,876
10,606
13,513
20,391
Restructuring and other costs
11,351
1,864
11,287
2,167
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(22,367)
$
13,616
$
(63,723)
$
12,581