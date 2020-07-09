SAN MATEO, Calif., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced that its flagship HERO8 Black camera now functions as a 1080p high-definition, wide-angle webcam. Users can update their HERO8 Black with a beta-release of the new firmware and install the new GoPro Webcam desktop utility to use their camera as a webcam today. The GoPro Webcam desktop utility is currently available for Mac OS users with support for Windows is in development.
"GoPro is bringing wide-angle awesomeness to webcam users," says GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman. "With a quick camera firmware update and desktop utility installation, users can use their HERO8 Black camera as a 1080p HD webcam for more immersive video conferencing, wide-angle instructional classes and so on. Fitting the entire scene in your shot is now simple thanks to HERO8 Black's wide field of view, and everything will look amazing thanks to GoPro's legendary image quality. We're excited to now help webcam users GoPro at home!"
These days, everyone has different video conferencing needs. Teaching professionals, like chefs training other aspiring chefs, homeschool and art teachers, and fitness instructors, can now easily share wide-angle perspectives that better demonstrate their craft to their audiences. And, those simply looking for a high-performance webcam will appreciate HERO8 Black's ability to capture themselves and their environment in a more flattering manner than traditional webcams allow.
Using your HERO8 Black camera as a webcam is easy. Visit gopro.com and follow these simple steps:
- Install the beta camera firmware onto your HERO8 Black.
- Install the new GoPro Webcam desktop utility onto your computer.
- Plug your HERO8 Black into your computer with any USB-C cable (the one that came with your GoPro, for example).
- Once logged into a compatible video conference application, simply choose GoPro from the list of available camera sources and you're good to go!
You'll be able to demonstrate your most challenging yoga poses with the camera just a couple of feet away, so your class can still hear you say, "You've got this!"
GoPro's broad array of mounts makes it easy to get creative with new video-sharing perspectives. And whether it's a classroom lab session using the versatile Magnetic Swivel Clip Mount or a cooking class using the Shorty grip-and-tripod mount, everything will be in crystal-clear 1080p high definition. You can also switch to a 720p resolution if that's more your jam.
HERO8 Black and the GoPro Webcam desktop utility are currently compatible with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Discord and BlueJeans as well as Webex, Skype, Facebook Rooms, Facebook Messenger and Slack when accessed via a Google Chrome Browser on Mac OS. HERO8 Black can also be used for live streaming to YouTube and to start a new movie recording in QuickTime.
And, for those looking to live stream to viewers from a cord-free perspective, GoPro HERO8 Black, HERO7 Black and MAX cameras live stream direct to Twitch (most recently) as well as YouTube, Facebook profiles and Facebook pages. Via RTMP, users can live stream to Vimeo, Facebook groups and Workplace by Facebook.
Visit gopro.com to access the beta HERO8 Black firmware as well as the GoPro Webcam desktop utility. Learn more about GoPro Webcam on GoPro's blog The Inside Line.
About GoPro, Inc.
GoPro helps the world celebrate and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.
GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.
For more information, visit www.gopro.com. GoPro users can submit their photos, raw clips and video edits to GoPro Awards for social stoke, GoPro gear and cash prizes. Learn more at gopro.com/awards.
Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.